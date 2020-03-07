The Sarasota County Commission is taking the initiative to ensure there’s a range of housing options for people who fill so many of the jobs we depend on.
Kudos to them for their efforts.
Charlotte County has also recently addressed affordable housing but is still stuck on what route to take while addressing some of the same challenges Sarasota officials are tackling.
Recently in Sarasota, a piece of county-owned land near the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport has been identified as suitable for affordable housing; a nonprofit agency has expressed interest in developing affordable housing on it; and staff has the green light to enter negotiations.
Staff will also be reporting to the Commission on the potential of a second parcel, near Sarasota High School, that could accommodate townhouses but is too narrow for multifamily housing.
The School Board has expressed an interest in creating affordable housing for starting teachers and will be approached about the land before development proposals are requested.
In total, the two parcels could add several houses, 24 townhouses and 110 apartment or condo units to the county’s affordable housing inventory.
That’s not nothing but, unfortunately, it would only be a small bite out of a very big apple.
• The projects would heavily rely on state and federal funding, which is hard to come by — not least because the Florida Legislature annually siphons off housing money to balance the budget.
• Even in the best-case scenario it would probably be at least two years before any new housing would be available for occupancy.
• Just how affordable the housing would be has yet to be determined. Income guidelines for the property near the airport were part of the county’s request for submissions but the Commission could set new ones for other properties, Planning and Development Services Director Matt Osterhoudt said.
• Neither property would be of any benefit to people in South County. Three parcels in the Venice area and one in Englewood were also identified as potentially suitable for affordable housing but were ranked lower because of zoning issues, distance from a bus stop or store, not being in a favorable location for funding — and the likelihood of neighbor opposition.
The possibility of a “NIMBY” — “not in my backyard” — reaction was noted regarding a majority of the 11 potential housing sites researched by the county’s consultant, Colliers International South Florida LLC.
That’s a shame but it’s a fact of life. Overcoming such resistance will depend on designs that are compatible with their surroundings, enforcement of maintenance standards and same old-fashioned politicking. The experience of Habitat for Humanity proves it can be done.
We’d urge the Commission to take a close look at the other properties — especially in South County — to see if there’s a way to enhance their suitability for affordable housing.
For instance, a 114-acre parcel along Dr. Martin Luther King Way in Sarasota was determined to be unsuitable because it’s not close to a store. But, as Colliers’ report notes, affordable housing could be part of a planned development, which could have a retail component.
That wouldn’t be as beneficial as using the entire property for affordable housing but it would be better than using none of it.
We can accept small steps. You don’t get anywhere by standing in place.
