We’re surprised any Sarasota County commissioner hesitated to dedicate $25 million to affordable housing last week.
But, that they did make the commitment is the story, and we’re pleased they came through promising $25 million of money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to ease the county’s dilemma.
Sarasota County, of course, is no different than every community in Florida. The soaring costs of rent and red-hot real estate market are pricing out people who a couple of years ago had incomes, and still do, that should be considered comfortable. When it comes to rent nowadays, that may no longer be the case.
Finding a developer to build affordable housing is the problem. Hopefully, a $25 million infusion of cash will spark interest in a project or two, even though at least one commissioner has doubts.
The County Commission made the decision to dedicate the $25 million under a deadline for spending about $84 million allotted the county from the feds. Funds have to be committed by Dec. 31, 2024 and spent by Dec. 31, 2026. The later deadline is the big concern since finding a developer, locating land, obtaining permits and then building any affordable facility takes a very long time.
County Administrator Jonathan Lewis commented that the idea projects could fall through made moving quickly even more important. If one project falters the county would still have time, he hoped, to shift the money to another.
Commissioner Christian Ziegler, who has a philosophical problem with spending federal money, said he does not think the $25 million will make a huge impact. He said the area is in such demand for people moving into Florida that housing costs will continue to rise.
He no doubt has a point, but what he’s saying just makes the issue more acute. The county needs to address the problem quickly with a chance to build something before construction costs rise to the point $25 million loses any clout.
