OUR POSITION: Sarasota County Area Transit gets kudos for trying something new with curb-to-curb service. Let’s make sure it works.
Sarasota County Area Transit’s new curb-to-curb bus service started Saturday and, if you don’t try it, you may be missing out.
The new SCAT service plan replaces many of the fixed-route bus trips that were not living up to expectations. Instead of waiting on a corner for your ride, you can now call and get picked up at home. It’s an enhanced version of Charlotte County’s Dial-a-Ride system. Sarasota calls it Mobility on Demand.
Need to go to the store? How about the doctor’s office? Need to visit a friend? SCAT’s new system hopes to make that easier and more convenient for you and save itself money at the same time.
We love the idea. We’re holding our breath to see if it works and saves money at the same time. Money was a big driver in developing the new system since Sarasota County uses about $21 million of taxpayer money to subsidize SCAT each year.
SCAT has scrapped some of its old bus routes — especially in Englewood and North Port — in hopes the new system will serve those who actually use the bus.
All you have to do to get picked up is make a reservation with a mobile app or use the county’s website, or you can even call the county’s call center, 941-861-5000. You can be picked up in 30 minutes, according to SCAT. It’s like having your own private chauffeur.
There are a couple of minor inconveniences though. The rides are all planned around “hub” centers. Those hub centers include Englewood/Vence, North Port, Siesta Key and Lido/Longboat Keys. If you need to go to an appointment outside the hub center where you live, the bus will take you to a transfer station and you can pick up a ride on another bus to complete the trip.
We’re anxious to hear how that works out, especially on the trip back. How long — or if — you must wait for the transfer bus is another question.
We’re confident SCAT will work all the bugs out in the first few days of the service.
The debut of the new mobility on Demand does not mean all fixed routes were abandoned. The fixed bus route along U.S. 41 from South County to Sarasota is still running. Other, underutilized, routes in South County are being eliminated, however.
Some considerations are being made especially for people in Englewood who must navigate the county line when considering their destination. SCAT officials say they are working with Charlotte County’s Dial-a-Ride service to make sure you can get from your pick-up spot in Sarasota County to where you need to go in Charlotte County without a problem. SCAT will serve several South County locations in Englewood, like Merchant’s Crossing, for instance.
If you call for a ride in the next two weeks, it’s free. The idea is to get more people to try the service, get them used to it and work out any bugs. When the trial period is over, the flat fare will be $1.25 for riders ages 6 to 79.
We like Charlotte County’s Dial-a-Ride, and the new Mobility on Demand sounds even better with same-day reservations and a 30-minute wait time. Let’s hope it works as good as it sounds.
