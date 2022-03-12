OUR POSITION: For the second, and we hope final, time voters in Sarasota County soundly rejected countywide elections for the Sarasota County Commission.
Apparently Sarasota County voters were not confused in 2018.
That’s when more than 60% of the votes cast favored electing Sarasota County Commission members to serve each district where they reside instead of electing commissioners to represent the entire county. County commissioners were never pleased with that outcome and charged that the language on the ballot confused voters. The all-Republican County Commission even went so far as to claim the vote and the result was a sneaky plan by Democrats to gain a seat on the County Commission.
After a contentious four years of debate, commissioners asked the charter review board to sponsor a special election to take the same question to voters. When that effort was rejected, commissioners put the question on the ballot themselves in a special election Tuesday that coincided with the School District’s request to once again approve a surtax to provide funds for extra instructional time and enhanced salaries, among other extras.
Once again, voters sent a clear message they favor single district voting.
Tuesday’s results were 55,994, or about 57%, in favor of single member districts. There were 41,831, about 43%, votes against.
The slight difference from the 2018 results, when a little more than 60% voted for single member representation, could be attributed to a strong effort by Republicans to change the outcome.
That effort included funneling $100,000 in dark money into the campaign to fund fliers, and social media and text messages to voters urging them to make a change. The money was given to a Tallahassee-based political action committee called the Sun Coast Alliance.
The Daily Sun was originally neutral on the election. Our only request in an early editorial was that all involved abide by the results and embrace the outcome, whatever it is. Our view changed when the dark money entered the picture. We are very much against anonymous donors trying to influence an election, even though the reality is it happens all the time. That much money poured into a local referendum on a question of how county commissioners are elected seemed especially out of place, however.
There’s not much left to say that Sarasota County voters didn’t say Tuesday.
We implore county commissioners to listen to the message. Let’s let this be the final vote on this topic. Voters have made it clear twice — in two expensive special elections — how they feel.
It’s time to accept the will of the voters and move on.
