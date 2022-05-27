OUR POSITION: The annual tax holiday to stock up on hurricane supplies is here.

The Hurricane Preparedness Tax Holiday starts Saturday and it’s been extended to a whole two weeks.

Between Saturday and June 10, shoppers can stock up on items for their hurricane kits and forget about paying tax.

And, this year those items will include stuff for the pets. Yes, pet food, kitty litter and pet carriers are among the items on a long list of things you just might need if a hurricane hits us.

Tax-free items include items like reusable ice costing $20 or less and flashlights no more than $40. It’s a long list and includes gas tanks, radios and batteries costing up to $50.


Coolers, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide detectors and tarps are all among the things you can buy without paying tax.

Gov. Ron DeSantis helped stretch out the normal one-week tax holiday because he said the state has a lot of money right now and he wants people to be able to “afford the goods they need.”

Eliminating the tax on these items for 14 days will cost the state about $804 million of uncollected revenue.

Hurricane season in Florida runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, though we’ve had named storms earlier and later.

It’s a good idea to take advantage of the savings on taxes for stuff you really need. We thank the governor and Legislature for the savings.

