OUR POSITION: U.S. Cleveland’s home is worth saving.
For years, decades actually, if you needed to know something about the history of Charlotte County and/or Punta Gorda, there were three people you called. Lindsey Williams, Vernon Peeples and U.S. Cleveland.
All these gentlemen have passed, but they left us with books, photos and a treasure trove of historic information that is appreciated and unique.
Recently, the Punta Gorda City Council was approached about the idea of saving Cleveland’s historic boyhood home. The home has survived more than one hurricane and still stands today, almost 100 years after it was built in 1925 in Punta Gorda’s Historic District.
The home is owned by Gian Gunderson, who bought the home with the intentions of restoring it and adding a guest house on the back of the Gill Street property. Alas, city codes would not allow that.
Facing a large cost to restore the home, Gunderson filed paperwork to tear the house down. But, that was only a precautionary move as Gunderson said tearing the home down is a last resort. Hopes are the home can be moved to a location where it can be appreciated.
Garrett Kizer, who is engaged to Gunderson, said the cost of demolition is $8,800 and the couple would be happy to donate that toward the cost of moving it. Another Punta Gorda resident has agreed to put up $2,000 toward the move.
So where would it go?
Martha Bireda, executive director of the Bernice A. Russell Community Development Corporation, said she would welcome the addition of Cleveland’s boyhood home to their property on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. It was in 2002 when the city funded the move the Blanchard House to its current location. So, the precedent has been set.
The city paid $25,000, according to Bireda, and did so because of the historic significance of the Blanchard home. She believes the same consideration could be and should be given to the Cleveland home.
In The Daily Sun story by Daniel Sutphin, Bireda championed the project. “This is for the public good,” she said. “This is to enhance the history of Punta Gorda.”
She said Cleveland’s home would be preserved and safe there and would remain in the Historic District. Bireda added that it would provide an “opportunity to create an addition to the Blanchard House Museum, focusing on the historic Cochran Street business district, which was a vital aspect of the Punta Gorda economy until the 1960s.”
Bireda and the home’s owners are hoping the City Council will take the bait.
We don’t see why not. More than $10,000 is already available. While the actual cost in today’s dollars are about the same or even exceed the cost of moving the Blanchard House, the difference shouldn’t be too significant. Bireda even hinted the city could be repaid for its expenses.
Gunderson said there was never any intention to tear the home down. She said she would love to see the home preserved and remain a part of the city’s history.
So would we. It’s easy to spend other people’s money — taxpayer money at that — but the project appears to be worthy of the cost. In 100 years the few thousand the city might kick in would certainly seem like a small price for allowing the public to experience a piece of Punta Gorda’s history.
