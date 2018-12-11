OUR POSITION: Shout-out to city’s fire and police officials for finding a way to provide a critical public service.
Over the past four years it has become increasingly commonplace for police and EMS workers to respond to emergencies with a new life-saving tool.
It’s a drug called naloxone in its generic version, or Narcan as a brand name. The drug has become as critical as the “Jaws of Life” for emergency workers: It’s an antidote for opiates, like heroin and fentanyl, and its use can revive someone in the throes of an overdose.
The first police agency in Florida to equip its force with the nasal spray Narcan was the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office, which got a donation from a pharmaceutical company back in 2015 for naloxone auto-injectors.
As Sarasota led the way, Sheriff Tom Knight launched a public campaign to spread the word about the need and benefits. At a press conference, he noted, “Deputies are often the first to arrive on scene, and with this donation they will have additional, potentially life-saving opportunities in the fight against overdose deaths.”
True. As the opioid epidemic grew throughout the country, police and rescue workers needed to gear up. Lives were at stake. And yet, some were slower to adapt.
EMS throughout the region now carry naloxone in some form. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office equipped its officers with the antidote earlier this year. The latest, recently, was the North Port Police Department, thanks to an assist from the city Fire Rescue unit.
According to a recent story in the Sun, North Port Fire Division Chief Karl Bennett applied for a grant for naloxone from the state Department of Health. He got it. The Fire Department, led by Chief Scott Titus, is passing on 200 two-dose packs of the Narcan nasal spray to the Police Department. While somewhat pricey and tricky to store, the nasal spray is easier and safer to administer than other forms.
Given the extent of the problem, this is a smart, necessary step forward for the city.
Newly installed Police Chief Todd Garrison fully acknowledged that fact when he told the Sun:
“The risk is growing out there and first responders are coming in contact with this more frequently.
“As with anything else, it spreads and goes from one jurisdiction to another, and before you know it, it’s here. We do have opioid addiction here in North Port, so the threat is already here.”
Garrison went on to say that Narcan was “a great tool to have.”
Sadly true.
Beyond heroin, super-potent fentanyl is a growing danger everywhere. The synthetic opioid is typically far more powerful than heroin, and it is more rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream. High doses can quickly cause breathing difficulties, which, unless quickly counteracted, can lead to death.
That’s why it’s so important to get naloxone/Narcan in the hands of officers and first reponders. It makes a difference. It saves lives.
For that, we salute the brass of North Port’s Fire Rescue and Police departments. This helps fulfill their public safety mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.