OUR POSITION: It makes good sense to look for ways to save water in this driest time of the year.
There was a lively discussion this week at the Charlotte County Commission meeting on water and what it costs Charlotte County Utility customers.
It all centered around the invitation by the Peace River Regional Water Supply Authority for Charlotte to pitch in to fund a 9-billion-gallon reservoir with pump stations, pipelines, and related equipment.
Charlotte County customers have watched as their water bills slowly creep up from 76 cents in 2020, to 79 cents in 2021, 82 cents and now 89 cents in 2023.
No one needs to be reminded that even a few cents per gallon makes a difference as most everyone struggles with costs for food and fuel right now. The cost of water might be one good reason to think more about water conservation.
If your brown grass is crunching beneath your feet, it is tempting to water it. But watering lawns is not the best use of our water right. Until the spring rains begin we should be as conservative as possible as water use is peaking with tourist and snowbird season going strong.
In a press release this week, the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Governing Board announced April is Water Conservation Month.
The water management district passed along 10 tips for lowering your bill and saving water that is badly need. It’s a no-brainer — financially and environmentally — to try to follow this advice and cut your water usage.
• Only run your washing machine and dishwasher when they are full.
• Use the shortest clothes washing cycle for lightly soiled loads; normal and permanent-press wash cycles use more water.
• Thaw frozen food in the refrigerator or microwave, not under running water.
• Scrape, don’t rinse, your dishes before loading in the dishwasher.
• Install high-efficiency showerheads, faucets and toilets.
• Check your home’s irrigation system for leaks.
• Turn off your irrigation system and only water as needed.
• Don’t leave sprinklers unattended. Use a kitchen timer to remind yourself to turn sprinklers off.
• Use a hose with a shut-off nozzle when washing the car.
• Consider installing a rain barrel with a drip irrigation system for watering your landscaping. Rainwater is free and better for your plants because it doesn’t contain hard minerals.
According to the press release, leaks are the biggest water waster, both inside and outside of your home.
If you want to check for leaks there is an easy way to do so.
Turn off all faucets and water-using appliances and make sure no one uses water during the testing period. Wait for the hot water heater and ice cube makers to refill and for regeneration of water softeners. Go to your water meter and record the current reading. Wait 30 minutes. (Remember, no water should be used during this period.) Read the meter again. If the reading has changed, you have a leak.
For more information about water conservation, please visit the District’s website at WaterMatters.org/Conservation.
