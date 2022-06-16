OUR POSITION: Charlotte County schools use School Advisory Councils to connect with parents and the public, but getting good attendance at meetings and keeping the membership diverse is a challenge we hope our community members will step up to address.
We can’t recollect a time when schools and teachers were more heavily scrutinized than right now.
From what is being taught, to how teachers interact with students to what books are in the school library — seemingly everything about education is being discussed, debated and studied.
And, at the same time, parents (and in some cases even non-parents) are more actively participating in school board meetings — from disagreements about wearing masks during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic to questions about the state’s new Parental Rights in Education legislation. Some of the interaction with educators is good, but some does little to advance education and is more inclined to build a wedge between school staffs and the public.
So, it seems to us, that School Advisory Councils (SAC) are more important than ever.
Charlotte County recently convened a discussion led by three school principals about the problems and benefits of SAC. The simplified goal of SAC is to develop a line of communication and a common goal for teachers, staff, students, parents and the community at large. Things like academic programs and budgeting are topics ripe for discussion.
But, there is a problem. Too many schools have had issues recruiting enough people to allow their SAC to be truly diverse in its thinking. Membership is limited to 10-to-20 people. As you can imagine, those small numbers only lead to the same voices being heard and few fresh ideas or perspectives considered.
Two principals who attended the recent meeting said allowing SAC meetings to go virtual helps attendance. Murdock Middle School Principal Jeffrey Harvey said he has a regular attendance of 40 to 50 at his SAC meetings. He offered that attendance higher when controversy occurs.
There are a number of issues that limit attendance — some if it discussed last week, along with other considerations.
Two obvious challenges is what time of the day is best for drawing a crowd. Day time meetings are obviously not good because parents work. Late meetings are not ideal either. Another issue brought up at the meeting was transportation. And, for single parents or those with spouses that work evenings, the problem of a sitter while attending a meeting is a huge issue.
Perhaps the biggest issue is a state law that requires each SAC to reflect the demographics of the school’s community within a 10% difference. Demographics considered include ethnic, racial and economic status.
Neil Armstrong Elementary Principal Angie Taillon said the challenge she faces is finding Hispanic participants who can attend SAC meetings to boost membership near the 25% of Hispanic students at the school. Some of the parents, she explained, do not speak English, which just increases the difficulties meeting the state criteria.
Even given the challenges, the opportunities for feedback and open discussions that could go a long way toward building trust in our schools is too important not to encourage strong SAC membership. With hundreds of students in each school, we believe there are parents who can find the time and willingness to participate in a SAC.
We’re not talking about a weekly meeting. The time a parent has to commit to will seem minimal one day when their child is graduating and they look back and feel good about their role in making school the best experience possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.