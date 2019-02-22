OUR POSITION: Sarasota board extends supermajority protection to its superintendent. Too much protection.
We have no big issue of with the idea of extending the contract of Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Todd Bowden for four years, as the School Board did this week.
It can be argued fairly that Bowden deserves the financial security of a long-term contract. Even the terms seem in line for the job: Bowden’s $197,000 salary will increase by $25,000 over four years, which is a little above 12 percent overall. Generous, but not outrageous.
Quibble with his $12,500 annual annuity. Or his $650 monthly car allowance, plus $500 business expense account. Just say to yourself, that’d be nice.
No. Our real issue with the superintendent’s contract is the process used to approve it — the inescapable impression that it was done hastily with a purposefully quick turn-around and little time for public input. Public notification came shortly after Valentine’s Day, approval just a handful of days later. We’d hesitate to label it a sweetheart deal, but only because the tag seems so obvious.
Worse, though, was a contract provision that stipulated Bowden could only be removed, with or without cause, if four of the five board members chose to do so.
Not a majority, but a supermajority. That’s not only job security but super-security. Tenure-lite. Add to the odd mix that a 3-2 vote determined the future 4-1 vote requirement, with the two-member minority objecting strongly. Label that irony.
And, just to return to the initial issue of raises, the superintendent’s annual steps will occur regardless of performance ratings. That action comes as school districts shift toward a reward system based on performance evaluations — for teachers. And as Sarasota shifts away a step-raise system — for teachers.
So maybe we do have an issue with that, after all.
The supermajority question is most worrisome, because the action is an overt political way to protect the superintendent from viewpoints differing from the narrow majority, even if they’re held by a future board majority, duly elected. It continues a pattern of maneuvering based on the perceptions of political threats to the status quo. A three-person liberal-moderate majority (loosely Democratic) versus a two-person conservative minority (definitely Republican).
If not fully “dys,” it’s certainly a mis-functional way for a nonpartisan school board to operate.
In Florida, school board elections are nonpartisan. In Sarasota County in recent years, political party support has become more overt, especially on social media. Politicization in the campaign contributes to the continuing politicization of board affairs afterwards. It seems a new trend, and an unhealthy one.
Now, one side now has greatly solidified its control of the central bureaucracy — even if voters in the 2020 swing another way. This unduly ties the hands of future school boards, and voter/taxpayers.
Bowden has made some missteps, but he’d have to go some now to lose his job. Even so, he’d still be due roughly $800,000 in compensation.
The entire episode feeds the perception that what’s good for the superintendent is good for the school system overall.
We’ll second a statement to Bowden from dissenting board member Bridget Ziegler: “I don’t want this to be a trend that continues, that the self-preservation of you supersedes the greater good of the district.”
That impression is inescapable, unfortunately. As is the impression all decisions here are, at the center, political.
