OUR POSITION: Sen. Joe Gruters and the Florida Republican Party are wrongly seeking to make school board elections partisan.
Florida Republicans won’t stop until they have control over every county commission, city council and school board in Florida. Tack that onto their 20-year dominance of the Legislature and Independents and Democrats will have little or no voice in decision-making in our state.
We say this after the announcement last week of plans to place two amendments on the 2022 state ballot that could greatly increase GOP influence in the state.
Both potential amendments were filed by Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, who doubles as head of the state Republican Party. His first filing seeks to open up any county without a charter to potential recall of city council, county commission and even constitutional officers like sheriff and elections supervisors. If approved by the public, that amendment would technically allow any legally elected official to face a recall vote by constituents if their performance is questioned.
That amendment, as we stated in an earlier editorial, could mean for example the city commission members of Key West, which fought with the Legislature over its laws regulating the cruise ship industry, could be recalled and replaced by someone friendlier to Tallahassee rule-makers.
The school board amendment seemingly came out of the blue just days later.
It would void a 1998 decision to make school board a non-partisan election. That was a good decision. We see no reason it matters if a person sitting on the school board is Republican, Democrat or Independent. Their decisions should be based solely on what is best for students and politics shouldn’t matter.
We actually question why any local election — school board, sheriff, airport authority, etc. — needs to be partisan.
But, in the ever deepening partisan world we live in, someone in Tallahassee thinks differently. Maybe it’s because of the drama between the Legislature and school boards over mask mandates these past few months. Maybe GOP leaders believe a Republican-dominated school board would never have challenged Gov. Ron DeSantis and bowed to the idea of no mandates?
In a Daily Sun story Thursday, many elected officials in Charlotte and Sarasota counties agreed.
Sarasota County School Board member Tom Edwards said he was adamantly opposed to the bill.
“Politics do not belong in the school board room,” Edwards said. “We need to focus on student instruction and improving student outcomes.”
Jane Goodwin, chair of the Sarasota County School Board, said, “The successful education of students has nothing to do with partisan politics. That effort is best kept outside of public education school rooms and board meetings.”
Charlotte County School Board member Kim Amontree, said, “As a citizen and school board member, I am opposed to partisan school board elections. The politicization of education over the last year has been to the detriment of our children.”
Punta Gorda City Council Member Jaha Cummings echoed Carey’s sentiment.
“I think it’s better that city councils, county commissions and school boards — all being very local governments — stay nonpartisan because then it’s really strictly about the issues and not about party,” said Punta Gorda City Councilman Jaha Cummings.
Of course, some agreed with the idea.
Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler said she fully supports Sen. Gruters’ bill.
“Opponents of the bill proclaim the need to keep politics out of education yet seem to have no issue with the liberal left political and social agendas currently being pushed throughout schools,” Ziegler said.
If this amendment makes it to the ballot in November, 2022, vote against it if you care anything about home rule and local autonomy.
