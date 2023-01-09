OUR POSITION: The week of Jan. 22-28 has been dubbed School Choice Week in the U.S. and the topic of picking the right school has become more scrutinized because of COVID and politics.
While we strongly believe in our public schools to provide a top-rate education, we realize there are good reasons parents and students have more choices then ever about schooling.
Decades ago there was no real school choice. Now students and parents, through scholarships, government-sponsored grants and so on can choose a public school, public charter school, magnet public school, online learning, private school or home schooling to earn their diploma. Political leanings aside, the choice often comes down to the needs and preferences of individuals. There is no longer a one-size-fits-all education experience.
The group sponsoring School Choice Week says its goal is to educate parents, and students, about all the possible avenues of education.
We interviewed Shelby Doyle, vice president of Public Awareness for the group.
“We are nonpolitical and nonpartisan,” she assured us. “We do no lobbying. We just want parents to know their options. We think school choice is important — not that there is anything wrong with a public education.”
Doyle, who works with educators in every state, said Florida is the national leader in school choice.
“It started under Gov. (Jeb) Bush,” she said. “Florida has been at the forefront of improvements and expansion. Its unrestricted open enrollment and public charter schools give parents lots of choices. And, homeschooling in Florida is easy too.”
Doyle said all the controversy about Critical Race Theory and the politicizing of school boards should have nothing to do with school choice.
“A lot of people are focused on those issues but that is not what is driving kids from public schools,” she said. “It’s like people who criticize Congress but they like their congressman. Topics like wearing masks and CRT are not showing up on our surveys. We know there are parents who have strong feelings but most parents just want a safe school and a quality education.”
There are facts to support more students are opting for an education outside public schooling. The trend really got started during the COVID pandemic, Doyle said.
“Kids dropping out of public schools hit an all-time high during the pandemic and it hasn’t slowed a lot,” she said.
There are a number of reasons.
A lot of private schools are aimed at children in foster care and their tuition is paid for through the Education Savings Account that was designed to help students with special needs. There is also a Hope Scholarship program in Florida that helps students pay for an alternate education experience.
Some students opt out of public schools because of bullying, Doyle said, although we doubt there is no bullying in charter or private schools.
Doyle said public charter schools and homeschooling are actually the most popular options in Florida. But, she said, a lot of parents are choosing online enrollment.
“Safety is the number one thing on parents’ mind,” she said without mentioning the Parkland school massacre.
While this is an odd time of the year for anyone to be considering enrollment opportunities, Doyle noted the deadline moves up every year and now is the time for parents to begin looking at options if they want.
During School Choice Week, a national survey will be released to provide a snapshot of how parents feel about their school choices. Meanwhile, parents can look for state guidelines on school choices at schoolchoiceweek.com/Florida.
We still like public education and we know we have some of the best schools in Florida right here. But, again, some students have good reasons to consider alternatives. Parents should educate themselves on those possible options.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.