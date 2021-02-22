OUR POSITION: The pandemic has disrupted any semblance of a normal school year and, in light of that, the state needs to cut school districts some slack in test scores.
The spring and fall 2020 public school semesters were nothing near normal. There is no question about that.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Florida school districts scrambled to figure out how to safely educate their students. Virtual learning, not new but certainly not commonly used, was rushed to the forefront. Students and teachers had to adjust and figure out the best way to teach students who were sitting at home and how to incorporate the entire class into the lesson plan.
There were hiccups to say the least. Some students had issues with the internet — most notably students in the Estates area of North Port where internet service is spotty at best. There were clashes between parents, teachers and the school districts on whether or not virtual learning was best and/or how safe it was for students to attend classes at schools.
When Sarasota County’s midyear 2020-2021 diagnostic results from the fall and winter classes were announced last week, it was quite a revelation. Sarasota County — long considered one of the top school districts in the state performance wise — experienced a significant drop in student achievement.
Data, according to The Daily Sun story by Sue Erwin, showed 50% of students were at least a grade level behind in elementary school math and 39% were a grade level behind in reading. The middle school numbers were equally disturbing. Data showed 57% of students in Sarasota County middle schools were at least one grade level behind in math and 44% of them a grade level or more behind in reading.
These results were from September testing, just before winter break.
Superintendent Brennan Asplen said he did not believe the timing of the testing was conducive to good scores because there was only a six-week break between test one and test two compared to last year when the tests were spread out more.
“If the tests were given at the same time last year, the numbers probably would have been higher,” he said.
Maybe that’s true. Maybe not. Maybe the upheaval of the virus and its impact on schools is greater than anyone imagined.
While we don’t have numbers from Charlotte, DeSoto or other school districts to compare, the Sarasota numbers are a red flag. If a school district known for its high achievement can — for whatever reason — falter this badly, there is obviously a problem.
There is no easy way to determine if the Sarasota scores were an anomaly or if they are indicative of problems statewide — even nationwide.
One thing is certain though and that is the disruption of classes, the adjustments to learning from home for part of a school year and the stress caused by the pandemic and families caught up in job losses and making arrangements for students who suddenly were home all day had to have had an impact. It was just not a normal environment for learning.
That’s why we believe Florida school districts deserve a mulligan.
The state uses test scores to make all kinds of assumptions about the quality of a school district. The scores can even impact funding.
We believe the state should give school districts a one-year pass. Look at the test scores, determine how valid they are but don’t punish school districts where scores might fall.
It’s the only fair thing to do.
