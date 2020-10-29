Our Position: The legal challenge to Sarasota County Schools’ mask policy is a misguided attempt to assert rights.
A group of parents this week filed a lawsuit against the Sarasota County School District, demanding the school system abandon its requirement that students wear masks.
So far, this argumentative drumbeat has been a waste of the school district’s time, and now it’s about to become a waste of money, as it will force the district to defend its policies in court.
Here’s the main reason not to mess with the Sarasota County School District’s mask requirement: It seems to be working.
Nearly two months have passed since school opened Aug. 31. If you look at the Sarasota County School District’s online dashboard, the virus is not spreading in our schools. The district updates this dashboard daily and, this week, it shows no more than two student cases at a handful of schools, a single case at some others, and many schools without a single case. (This is true in Charlotte County schools as well.)
Countywide, Sarasota has seen better numbers in recent weeks, but, like all over Florida, the cases are starting to tick up again, with 88 added positive cases on Tuesday.
Is this really the time to back off safety protocols?
Requiring students, teachers and staff members to wear masks is part of a broader plan the district implemented to keep everyone safe. It is similar to plans being used across the state and country. Along with requiring masks, schools have lessened physical contact between students, increased distance between students, hyped up cleaning and sanitizing surfaces, and encouraged students to wash and sanitize their hands frequently.
Another facet is monitoring and isolating students and staff who show symptoms or test positive for the virus, tracking where those cases are and communicating the information to everyone. Sarasota County has taken the extra step of providing clear plastic barriers students can put on their desktops. There is also the option of distance learning.
The vast majority of students go through their school days with no problems. They wear their masks when required, and adhere to the other policies. That means thousands of parents — especially in the lower grades — are keeping their kids supplied with clean masks when they pack them off to school each day.
At the same time, there is a very vocal minority of parents who don’t want their children to have to adhere to the mask policy. They believe it is unnecessary and infringes on their children’s rights. Several members of the group spoke during the public input at a series of School Board meetings, and have rallied outside the meeting room with demonstrations, demanding the policy be changed.
This group raised $11,000 online, and this week filed a suit against the school district.
School officials will tell you that in today’s world, their first order of business is keeping students safe. Second is educating them.
We applaud the Sarasota County School District, and all the districts in our area, for implementing a plan to get schools open get kids to and from schools and into classrooms safely, so its teachers can go about the business of educating them and preparing them for the world.
The argument against a key part of the safety plan is an unwelcome distraction. It’s time to drop it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.