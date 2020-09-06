OUR POSITION: Despite all the concerns, schools in the area opened with a minimum of problems.
There was plenty of hand-wringing, debate and concerns flying about concerning safety when Florida’s schools were preparing a plan to open up this fall.
School administrations weren’t without their concerns as they asked for guidance from the state as to whether they needed to bring students back to brick and mortar schoolhouses or just go online.
It turns out — despite a couple of hiccups — everything was under control. At least that was the appearance Monday as tens of thousands of students in Sarasota and Charlotte counties returned to class. It was just a week after DeSoto County opened its doors to students.
The worst problem we heard of was isolated issues with internet service in some areas — a problem that surfaced in the spring when students were first sent home. There were, we’re sure, some students who congregated in hallways or common areas and had to be moved along. We don’t doubt a few decided to take a break from wearing a mask and had to be reminded it’s the rule.
But, overall, the first day of school was a resounding success. For that we should give school administration, teachers and students alike a pat on the back — just don’t physically touch them, please.
Talking to the Sun Monday, Charlotte County Superintendent Steve Dionisio was obviously relieved things went so well. He acknowledged the challenges while applauding the successes.
“... it’s a new normal, not just students and parents but our staff is learning,” he said. “We’ve never had to remind people to ‘put on your mask, pull up your masks’ — but that’s what we’re doing now. We’re teaching all the time.”
Dionisio said the lack of complaints called into his office was a sign things were going well.
It’s been a tremendous undertaking for all school superintendents and staffs.
They were tasked with getting students safely to schools first of all. That meant masks on the bus and social distancing. They had to figure out how to integrate classroom instruction so as to include students learning from home and making it possible for them to interact, ask questions and understand the work.
In DeSoto County, students and staffs are in the second week of the new school rules.
Superintendent Adrian Cline said things are going well.
“We’ve had no big problems,” Cline said. “We had a very smooth opening, and I attribute that to faculties, administration and staff as well as students and parents.”
Cline said he has been in the schools just to confirm everyone was following guidelines and was pleased to see they were.
“I was at the high school just this morning and all students and staff were wearing masks and moving in an orderly manner. I am seeing cooperation at all levels.”
Cline said 64% of the county’s students returned to brick and mortar schools and the remainder are learning from home.
The fact things are still going so well now, makes him confident the school year will be a success.
“It’s one thing to do it first the first week, but we are starting our second week and I still see the same commitment to following guidelines.”
Kudos to all school leaders, teachers, students and parents for making the plans work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.