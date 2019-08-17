Barely mid-August and school has been back in session for five days now. The fall football pre-season is here. The first four-day holiday weekend is only two weeks away. Mark it on your calendar.
At the top of every parent’s mind these days is safety, for obvious and understandable reasons. Security on school grounds has been strengthened throughout the state, including here in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties. “Active shooter drills” are now held regularly, as required by state law. Sad, but necessary.
It may seem a relatively small thing in light of other concerns, but security off school grounds remains as vital as ever. That security involves anyone who drives a car when kids are traveling back and forth to school.
Just this Wednesday, an 8-year-old girl was hit by a car while on her way to Peace River Elementary School. She received minor injuries. The driver was cited for a moving violation.
School kids have enough to worry about without additional concern for inattentive drivers. It’s our responsibility to be especially careful for kids out and about and on their way to school in the morning, returning home in the afternoon.
Please remember, they’re kids; not all are mindful of safety at all time. Young minds tend to get distracted easily. Kids get preoccupied by friends and cellphones. They may do something unexpected. Don’t assume.
Just to say, if you see children walking or riding their bikes nearby, slow down and pay close attention. Don’t be that person who doesn’t.
Remember also, it’s illegal to pass a school bus stopped with red lights flashing. That is, unless you are on the opposite side of divided highway. Then it’s OK. But, still, keep your eyes out.
Also, pay close attention to the flashing lights at school zones. It’s easy to be lulled by the routine of your morning commute and not realize the lights are flashing, especially if there’s no other traffic slowed to a crawl.
School zone speed limits are agonizingly low, particularly so when you’re late for work. But fines for speeding in a school zone are astronomically high, and deputies frequently park at school zones. Don’t be easy picking. Don’t be that person with his head slumped at the wheel while the deputy writes him up for doing an extra 10 mph in a 15-mph zone.
Safety is everyone’s business. Be doubly alert during travel hours when school is in session. Slow down. Take care to make sure everyone gets where they’re going safely.
