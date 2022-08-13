OUR POSITION: Local law enforcement agencies made it a priority to remind drivers schools are open again.
If you were driving through a Charlotte County school zone Wednesday, chances are good you saw a vehicle pulled over by a patrol car or motorcycle with its lights flashing blue and red. It was the first day for students to return to class and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was out in force to remind drivers to slow down.
They weren’t the only police force making its presence felt. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office also zeroed in on school zones.
“We made enforcement a priority,” a spokesperson for the SCSO said. “We gave out a couple of warnings for speeding. We’ll have a lot more data after the first couple of weeks of school.”
Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said he made the rounds Wednesday and it appeared most school zone traffic was normal.
“I went around to a couple of schools and it looked like traffic was backed up a little, as always for the first day of school,” Hoffman said. “We had our people out in force. We even had our horse patrol out.”
Charlotte County Sheriff’s officers saturated some school zones — at one time you may have seen as many as three cars pulled over on Midway Boulevard in the Port Charlotte Middle School area. Before the morning was over, CCSO had made 37 traffic stops and given out 26 warnings and 14 citations. Top speed in a school zone was 38 mph in the 15-mph zone. There were also five stops for violation of the “hands free” ordinance (cell phones most likely) and one arrest for no driver license.
CCSO spokesperson Claudette Smith said the entire traffic unit, all school resource officers along with sergeants and lieutenants were mobilized to watch for traffic infractions in school zones Wednesday.
“We had a tremendous show of enforcement this morning and afternoon focusing on speeding and distracted driving. Establishing designated initiatives to educate drivers and remind them of the importance of using extreme caution in school zones is necessary throughout the school year,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said.
It was great to see this kind of coordinated enforcement. Getting pulled over and issued a ticket, or at least a warning, is a great reminder to slow down on school zones.
North Port did its part to secure safe school zones as part of its Operation Wreck-less program.
The new program, which emphasizes issuing warnings instead of tickets, applies to nonviolent traffic infractions and for those drivers without a criminal warrant, North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said.
Operation Wreck-Less is directed at school/construction zones, traffic lights/ stop signs and bike/walking crossings, North Port Police Spokesman Josh Taylor said. Traffic cops also look for drivers not using seat belts, failing to use turn signals and zigzagging on busy roads, he said in a Daily Sun story this week.
But, as Prummell has said, the safety of our children is a priority.
Slow down in school zones and watch out for kids on their way to and from school.
