OUR POSITION: School districts are playing it safe as they prepare to reopen after Hurricane Ian dealt a blow to their infrastructure.
School districts in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties might be dealing with a little bit of deja vu.
This past week has been reminiscent of Hurricane Charley and the COVID-19 pandemic with students staying home and uncertainty when they can get back inside buildings and begin learning again. Schools were hard hit by the 150-mph winds and flooding from Hurricane Ian and students are left in the lurch.
While Sarasota County plans to reopen most of its schools this week, North Port High and Heron Creek Middle School were without a firm reopening date as we write this.
Charlotte County schools announced Monday that 19 of 21 schools will return to class Oct. 18. Two schools — Port Charlotte Middle and L.A. Aingeer Middle — will have a later opening as work is completed. DeSoto is in the same boat with extensive flood damage, although sports in DeSoto County were expected to resume sometime this week.
DeSoto County athletic director Sam Holland said practice in all sports were scheduled to begin Monday with the football team playing host to Booker as regularly scheduled on Oct. 14.
The Bulldogs’ athletic teams, according to a Daily Sun story, will have to work around their school’s damage. According to Holland, water damage at most schools could take two to six weeks to repair.
School districts have given every indication the students’ safety and health come first and we are holding them to that pledge.
Charlotte County Superintendent Steve Dionisio has been adamant about making sure the school buildings are safe before students return.
There are no plans to double up classes at Charlotte High (which had the least damage of any Charlotte County high school) as they did after Hurricane Charley when there were two separate daily sessions at Port Charlotte High.
“Kids need normal schools with normal teachers at the normal time,” Dionisio said in a Daily Sun story Friday.
In his Monday update, Dionisio said:
• All schools are sealed; no further water intrusion can occur (first rain will confirm).
• We are continuing to dry out buildings.
• We are continuing to dehumidify buildings.
• We are continuing to remove debris from rooms.
• We are continuing to remove outside debris.
• Building specialist inspections and air quality inspections continue to occur.
One of the many challenges facing Charlotte schools is getting the cafeterias in shape. Every school in the county offers free breakfasts and lunches for its students.
The work load to recover is enormous for all three districts. Cleaning and securing the buildings are at the top of the list. Extensive work could be seen going on Sunday at Port Charlotte Middle School and elsewhere.
And, again, students’ safety is a concern. To that end it was impressive to hear that before Port Charlotte High’s football team could begin practice that the field would be scanned with a machine that would detect any tiny sliver of metal that might have been left over from Ian’s destruction.
Each district has its own method of dealing with recovery and the expenses involved.
Sarasota County School Board, for instance, handed Superintendent Brennan Asplen basically a blank check to make purchases for damages caused by the hurricane. The approval bypasses some red tape and should make the recovery process run smoother and quicker rather than being held up for board members’ approval.
It’s a process and before all is back to normal there are sure to be hiccups in the planning and execution by each district.
We’re encouraged, however, at what we see as school districts making every effort to get students back in classes as soon as possible — but only if the schools are safe and healthy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.