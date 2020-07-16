OUR POSITION: Given the circumstances, school districts are doing the best they can to come up with a plan to get students back in class either in-person or through a virtual learning program.
Someone suggested putting off reopening schools until Aug. 31 is much like a student, who didn't get an assignment completed. The student, who had maybe two weeks to do an important report, comes to the teacher a day before it's due and says he needs more time.
That's pretty much what Sarasota County School Board did Tuesday when they admitted they aren't ready with a solid plan to bring kids back to class. They put off the opening of schools from Aug. 10 until Aug. 31 — adhering to Gov. Ron DeSantis decree that schools open in August but giving themselves another three weeks to put a plan in place.
Meanwhile, Charlotte County schools revealed a plan that parents and others have been waiting to see. It calls for opening Aug. 10 with an option for students of attending classes or learning through online instruction.
Both plans have their drawbacks.
First, we wouldn't blame Charlotte County if it amends its plan to open school on Aug. 31 as Sarasota County will do.
Why copy its neighbors? Well, for one thing there are crossover issues with families and students that use both school districts. Second, Charlotte County admitted its plan is subject to change, so why not give itself another three weeks to work out the kinks.
Charlotte Superintendent Steve Dionisio and his team have worked quietly on a plan for weeks, not wanting to divulge much in a ever-evolving scenario driven by DeSantis and even influenced by U.S. Secretary of Eduation Betsy DeVos.
We like the idea that Charlotte will give students a choice, even though we are not confident it is safe to send students and teachers back to class. The coronavirus is spreading much too quickly right now to feel good about face-to-face interaction and the possibility of infections in school and of students carrying the virus back to their families.
Still, another three weeks we would imagine could be beneficial to see how many students opt for learning from home. How many laptops will be needed? How do you balance those students who want to learn in class and those who will be online?
While we mostly agree with Sarasota County's decision — again we prefer no in-person classes until the spread of the virus slows — there are questions. For example, where will the three-week delay be made up? Will students lose vacation time like spring break or the extended time off during Christmas? Or will classes continue through most of June 2021?
It's obvious to anyone paying attention how fluid and confusing the situation remains.
Bashing school officials for not having a plan in place would not be fair. No one knew DeSantis would be issuing an order requiring schools to open on time. And no one likely expected the virus spreading like wildfire after it appeared to be slowing down two months ago.
School districts must make the best of a bad situation while continuing, as they say they are, to make the health of their students and their employees the priority. Much more discussion needs to happen and superintendents, school boards and teachers need to keep the lines of communication open while we trudge toward the opening of classes.
