OUR POSITION: Local school districts have met the challenge to provide online instruction for students who may not return to classrooms this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Charlotte County School Superintendent Steve Dionisio likened it to a hurricane.
Suddenly, with little or no warning, students were denied access to a school building. There were no lunch rooms to serve thousands of students who rely on the free lunch program, which for some meant missing the only meals they get each day.
Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto school districts had only days to come up with a plan to make sure tens of thousands of students would be able to go to class — at home. To say it was a challenge would be minimizing the extent of what had to be done in such a short time.
All three school districts excelled in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Sarasota, the district came up with an Instructional Continuity Plan that included scheduling “office hours” for teachers to be available to students via Zoom, Google Voice or other social media tools — and including simple telephone calls.
The district decided to grade students with compassion given the difficulties working without a teacher present and the distractions that surely occur when working from home. No student who makes an effort to participate will receive any grade lower than 70 percent while participating in classes a minimum of three hours a day.
In Charlotte County, the first priority for Dionisio and his team was to make sure kids were eating.
“We have a huge bunch we feed every day,” Dionisio said. “Twenty of our 22 schools provide free breakfast and lunch for kids and for some that is the only meal they get. We selected 10 sites in the county where a (bus) would take meals each day from 9 a.m. to noon and parents could pick up the meals.
“It was a challenge because we lost a lot of cafeteria workers who were over 65 and were advised by the state to stay home and others who may be more susceptible to the virus. And, we know, it was a challenge for kids to get to those 10 locations.
“But, last week we served 9,000 meals.”
Online classes, which may continue through May 28, are going well, the superintendent said.
“Our elementary students had some experience with it through I-Ready,” he said. “And our grades 6-12 have used a program we have, called Credit Recovery, for classwork. Instead of summer school we use that program for students who have to make up work.
“We’re still working through the Advance Placement course work. And, the biggest stumbling block was making sure all students had access to a computer or IPad and internet. We gave out 6,000 Chromebooks that we use in school for testing.”
Access has been an issue in places like North Port Estates for Sarasota students and in some locations for Charlotte kids.
“Comcast and other companies are giving us two free months for families and we are keeping the school gates open so parents can drive up and access the Wi-Fi from the schools,” Dionisio said. “And some businesses in town are helping too by allowing access in their parking lots and so on.”
DeSoto County was also able to hand out Chromebooks to every student in its schools.
“We started last year with an objective to have a Chromebook for every student in grades two through 12,” said DeSoto Superintendent Adrian Cline. “When the virus hit our instructional services department did a marvelous job (putting together a plan) and establishing a schedule like other districts are doing.
“Our biggest problem is connectivity,” he said. “We do have 500 hot spots and will order more but that still won’t be enough. We are considering using buses with hot spots to send to certain areas. We just don’t have a lot of (internet) providers in DeSoto County.
“But I applaud our teachers and staff that put their shoulders to it and developed this curriculum we are using.”
Kudos to all school districts making do in a difficult time.
