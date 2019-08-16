OUR POSITION: Summer programs in elementary schools aim to lift performance of an at-risk population.
Tens of thousands of children in our area returned to school this week after a long summer vacation. For some, though, it was only a short hiatus — just a few weeks since they completed daily summer learning academies aimed at getting kids up to speed, or even well ahead of the grade.
A story in the North Port Sun last week by staff writer Victoria Villanueva-Marquez featured summer reading programs at Glenallen Elementary School.
Apparently, they are successful.
Thanks to special programs, this Title I school was able to improve its state grade from a C to an A this year. That’s something to celebrate.
A Title I school is one that has a high concentration of children from low-income families. Statistics show children from poorer families tend to perform lower on standard tests. Wealthier kids tend to get more or what they need to succeed; they tend to be better prepared to tackle the rigors of school. Recognizing that, additional funding and specialized programs must be targeted at the most vulnerable populations.
Even within a school district that rates an overall A grade — like Sarasota — there are pockets of low-performance in the Title I schools. To raise overall scores, it is critical to raise the lower scores. This is both a moral and a practical imperative: We want more kids to have greater opportunities to succeed and live productive lives.
In South Sarasota County, the Title I schools are Glenallen, Atwater, Lemarque and Cranberry Elementary in North Port, and Garden Elementary in Venice.
Each has a Summer Learning Academy, a free enrichment program for students in kindergarten through Grade 3. Kids attend full-day programs for six weeks. Reading, math, science and art. Breakfast and lunch are provided too.
One grandparent of two children attending “Panther Prep” at Glenallen told us, “This program is a huge help, especially for working parents who can’t spend as much time as necessary ensuring their children aren’t being babysat by video games during summer months.”
Some choice: Video games, or reading and math with a teacher. We’ll take the latter every day.
At Glenallen, according to Principal Rebecca Drum, additional money has been spent to hire supplemental staff, which allows classes to be broken down for smaller group instruction. The kids also can get after-school tutoring and one-on-one attention for test prep.
In addition, the district offers summer reading camps for third graders who are struggling to reach fourth grade. It’s a critical time developmentally, and targeted assistance is most needed here.
From a wider perspective, it makes most sense to concentrate more resources on the neediest, the kids who can use an early-education boost to get ahead. The concept of “no child left behind” may have lost its luster, but aim is still true and the need still there.
