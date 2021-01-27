OUR POSITION: It’s not a big surprise, yet it is comforting to know Florida’s two powerful Republican senators don’t want oil and gas drilling off our coasts.
It’s not necessarily political suicide to support drilling in the Atlantic or Gulf off Florida’s coastline. But it’s certainly not going to win you any votes.
Florida Republican Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio know that. But we’d like to think they also care about the state’s beaches and environment and that’s why they are teaming up to push Congress to pass a law to outlaw drilling in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico until 2032.
President Trump gave a nod to his two GOP senators last year when he agreed to expand a moratorium on drilling past its 2022 deadline. But that agreement was more of a handshake and nothing written in stone.
Rubio is once again pushing his Florida Shores Protection and Fairness Act to fellow lawmakers in D.C. It would extend the moratorium on drilling in the Gulf until 2032. And, it also guarantees Florida receives a share of the revenue generated by drilling in other areas of the Gulf.
Coming out against drilling along Florida’s coast is about as politically safe as being in favor of getting the coronavirus vaccine distributed quickly. You can’t go wrong. Scott learned a lesson in his final year as governor when he got an earful over the red tide scourge and the green slime making its way down the Caloosahatchee River to the Gulf and inlets along the Gulf Coast in Lee and Collier counties.
In a prepared statement last Friday, Rubio called on his fellow members of Congress to move on the bill. In doing to he did not hesitate to pass along kudos to former President Trump — and rightfully so as it was a rare acknowledgment by that administration of the need to protect our environment.
“Protecting Florida’s vital coastlines and ensuring our state receives equitable treatment is one of my top priorities,” Rubio said. “I am thankful the Trump administration took steps last year to ensure the ban on oil drilling off of Florida remains in place beyond 2022, but we must do more. This legislation would codify the protections that President Trump implemented by executive action, ensuring that Florida’s shores will remain safe. The legislation would also allow Florida to be included in the list of Gulf states that are eligible to share revenue, compensating for its share in the risk posed by drilling in the western and Central Gulf of Mexico.”
Scott echoed those remarks, giving himself credit for pushing Trump to put the moratorium in place.
The U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee will take up the bill now. Florida’s House representatives need to work to design a companion bill. We can’t imagine that won’t happen sooner than later. Even with all the pandemic distractions and the looming impeachment, we expect this bill will see the light of day before summer.
Florida’s shores are a priority and, as we have said many times before, keeping the beaches clean and drilling away are keys to the vital tourist-base economy that Florida needs to survive. After a year of pandemic-fueled financial crisis, it is more important than ever to shield Florida from any potential environmental disaster that could put our economy in an even deeper hole.
