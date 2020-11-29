OUR POSITION: Some recent acts of kindness and unselfishness remind us this is the season of sharing and giving.
Even with a pandemic casting its ominous shadow over our holiday spirit, we’ve been reminded recently how small acts of kindness can go a long way to bring joy, comfort and healing. Some of those unselfish acts have been highlighted in our newspaper the past few days.
Maybe you missed them.
They are simple stories of people putting others before themselves. It’s such a simple concept, taught to many of us as children or through our faith, but in these divisive times the idea is sometimes lost.
Staff writers like Elaine Allen-Emrich, Daniel Sutphin and Sue Erwin have looked for examples of people giving of themselves and have documented, and will continue to document, their good deeds on our pages. We’re glad to continue to share stories of those who put others first, in hopes we all can be inspired in some way.
We learned about how 92-year-old Ruth Magee learned from her grandmother how to make a quilt and how she has used that gift to give to others.
For 42 years, Magee has made quilts for her great-great-grandchildren, for weddings and special occasions and dozens of strangers.
The strangers are those helped through the Lutheran World Relief program. Magee and other members of Christ Lutheran Church Comfort Quilters group meet at the church to make quilts for families whose lives have been upended about by war.
The quilt group meets monthly from 9 a.m. to noon on the first and third Wednesday at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. The members have recently begun to meet again after a short respite because of the coronavirus. They socially distance, wear masks and have a potluck-style snack break.
When we talk about selfless love, we can use Lynette Preston as an example.
Preston reached out to adopt a young child who has a rare disease and needs special care and expensive treatments.
“Harley has a life-threatening metabolic disorder called glutaric acidemia type 1,” Preston told the Sun. “She’s a vegan and eats lots of fresh fruit and veggies, but has to have many doctor’s visits and blood drawn at the hospital in Tampa.”
Despite the challenges, Preston said when she heard the adoption was approved she “... was so excited. It was such a good feeling.”
The mother, who battles addiction and left Harley Grace at the hospital, lived with Preston in North Port briefly while pregnant.
“I knew this meant she would need a special diet,” Preston said. “I knew it would be a little more expensive than regular baby food. I didn’t care ...”
Then there’s the story of 9-year-old Alex Meyer of Port Charlotte who has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain cancer. While visiting Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida for treatment, Alex learned their toy chest was nearly empty. The toys are used to distract children getting treatment and to give them a lift.
Alex and his parents, Tiffany and Tim, began a drive that so far has brought in more than 1,000 toys for the hospital — exceeding their goal. But they aren’t stopping. And, if you want to help, you can drop off toys at 4116 River Bank Way, Punta Gorda or at Tim’s office, 100 Madrid Blvd. Suite 315, Punta Gorda.
And, finally, there is the sweet story of 10-year-old Girl Scout Skyla Fowler. The Atwater Elementary Student and North Port resident uses leftover fabric from Girl Scout Troop 409 to make cloth bags to cheer up sick children.
The drawstring bags — she’s made 100 or more by hand — are filled with goodies and given to children at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.
We can learn a lot from these kind acts of love and unselfishness. Let’s embrace these stories and carry them with us through this special season we are about to experience.
