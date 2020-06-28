OUR POSITION: Charlotte County commissioners are rightfully taking a methodical approach as to what to do with a valuable piece of waterfront property in Charlotte Harbor.
Charlotte County owns a very valuable waterfront property and suddenly there are all sorts of ideas what to do with it.
The 3.6 acres on Melbourne Street was the former site of the Harbour Inn. Hurricane Charley turned it into a vacant lot. The county purchased the land with penny sales tax money for $4.5 million in 2016 with an eye on, according to commissioners, flipping it.
When Allegiant Airlines announced plans to build Sunseeker resort across U.S. 41 (Tamiami Trail) it raised the stakes. A year or so ago the county and Allegiant were near a deal to trade the Melbourne property for a county parking garage next to Sunseeker. Allegiant had designs on the property as an extension of its resort — complete with a walkway over U.S. 41.
That deal never came to fruition and now Sunseeker construction is on hiatus.
So the property has sat for four years and no one really has a plan what to do with it.
When Waterside Park LLC, headed up by local developers Bruce Laishley and Rick Treworgy, came forward recently with a bid of $2.76 million for about 2.5 acres of the site, interest suddenly intensified.
Tuesday, county commissioners heard from Laishley and attorney Geri Waksler on how they would develop a 550-seat restaurant and other amenities on the waterfront. The description of the development is intriguing. Laishley, who is a native of Charlotte County, wants to keep things as close to nature as you can when building such a huge facility. He even talks of putting in extra parking spaces for the public and not restricting them to patrons of the restaurant.
All this was a little discouraging to Commissioner Joe Tiseo who last year pitched the idea of extending Live Oak Point Park, which is located alongside the U.S. 41 southbound bridge, into a larger waterfront park. He envisioned a boat ramp, pickleball courts and other family friendly amenities.
During Tuesday’s discussion, Tiseo acquiesced to the other four commissioners — all of whom said they had bought the property to flip. The idea of putting another $8 million or so (the estimate given Tuesday) into building a park there, on top of the $4.5 million already spent, was a little too rich for them.
Commissioners all liked the Waterfront LLC proposal, with one exception. They didn’t like the money offered. If they sell the property for less than the money invested, they must pay back the difference into the penny sales tax fund — although they are paying themselves back in reality.
In the end, they decided to advertise the property to anyone who has interest in developing it. They believe, and we agree, it is important to gauge the market. They settled on a 30-day window of opportunity.
At least two commissioners preached patience. They said the property will only get more valuable in time and, if and when Sunseeker ramps back up, that will spur potential buyers to make other offers.
Logic says the commissioners may be right. One word of advice we have for commissioners, however. They might want to look at the identical rhetoric commissioners used when purchasing Murdock Village. They were confident the price would go up too.
