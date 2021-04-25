OUR POSITION: A just-passed Senate bill is a great first step toward allowing misdemeanor offenders, and others, a chance to clear their record and move on with their lives.
A one-time mistake can be a burden Florida’s poor have to carry their entire life — limiting opportunities for a good job and stamping them as criminals no matter how minor the offense.
While those with the monetary means to hire attorneys and expunge their criminal misstep can often escape the label, juveniles and adults who do not have the money are too often stamped for life for minor offenses.
There have been two events recently that give these people hope they can make amends for their error in judgment and even expunge their records.
The first positive step is the unanimous passage in the Florida Senate recently of SB 274, pushed by Sen. Keith Perry, R-District 8.
The bill, which won bipartisan praise, expands a program that currently allows any juvenile who is convicted of a misdemeanor crime for the first time to complete a diversion program and clear their record. The bill, which goes into effect July 1, now allows juveniles convicted of a felony to follow the same path to expunge their record. And, they do not have to reveal they have participated in the program and have had their record expunged.
Those involved with the Sarasota County group called Sarasota United for Responsibility and Equity (SURE) are likely pleased with the bill. The faith-based group met recently in a Zoom event with state and local officials about an avenue for Florida’s poor to be able to clear their records if they follow similar diversion programs and stay out of trouble. The meeting was followed by more than 500 people from 30 area churches, according to The Daily Sun story by Morgan Simpson.
The justice system makes life more difficult on those without money. It’s just a fact. Not only are they less likely to be able to hire a private attorney, but their crimes — even nonviolent misdemeanors — usually lead to court costs and fines they have trouble paying. And, if they allow those fines to go unpaid, it ends up with more charges against them and, sometimes, a return to jail for violating probation.
SURE calls this issue “criminalizing poverty.” It’s an apt phrase.
During the Zoom meeting, the Rev. Carla McCook, of St. Margaret of Scotland Episcopal, said more than 200 children were arrested in Sarasota County for minor offenses such as shoplifting last year. But, only 69% had access to the civil citation program which would have left them without a criminal record. She said a lack of money is the issue with the other 31%.
Some communities, according to McCook, have a process that allows the state attorney’s office to screen juvenile misdemeanor arrests before their record is entered by the clerk of courts. Once the record has been entered, it is too late. The juvenile must deal with that arrest on their record for the rest of their life — admitting it every time they apply for a job if they want to be honest.
There is no reason to make life more difficult for people who make a mistake, have honest regrets, make restitution, enroll in a diversion program and stay out of trouble.
We support SURE’s efforts and urge them to expand their campaign for decriminalizing poverty to other counties in the state. It’s a common sense approach to preventing a potential life of crime.
