OUR POSITION^p: Extending the hours of the Florida Elder Helpline would be beneficial to the state’s most vulnerable residents.^p
Florida’s senior citizens are our most precious commodity and when they need help, it is imperative they know where to find it.
The Older Americans Act was established to protect senior citizens — generally accepted as anyone over the age of 65, although in this day and age many consider that still middle-aged, or even young. The Department of Elder Affairs was established to, among other things, make sure the tenants of that act are followed.
One of the better ideas to come from all this was the Florida Elder Helpline, which is overseen by the Area Agency on Aging in Southwest Florida. The Helpline provides live response to seniors who have questions or need help with a number of issues.
For example, where can they sign up for Medicare? Can they qualify for long-term care with Medicaid? How can they get meals delivered to their home? Can they get someone to come to their home and help them with chores or cooking?
“Getting home-based services is by far the biggest question we get on the Helpline,” said Kirsten O’Donnell, director of communications for the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida.
The Area Agency on Aging is charged with investigating the needs of senior citizens and determining their eligibility for services and programs.
“We get a lot of calls for assistance with Medicare and we try to help the callers evaluate various (advantage) plans,” O’Donnell said. “We also get calls from people who can’t pay their utility bills or they might need help signing up for SNAP (food stamps) or they may want to know where they can get a free meal.”
The needs are numerous. Housing is another topic O’Donnell said comes up often as does the need for transportation to doctor’s appointments, the grocery store and so on.
According to the agency, and described in a recent Sun^p story by Liz Hardaway, calls to the Helpline have increased significantly. Almost 74,000 calls were taken in 2018 — 10,000 or so more than in 2017. Of those calls, there were 8,688 made in Charlotte County — a 22 percent increase from 2017. There were 15,360 calls taken in Sarasota County — a 12 percent hike from 2017.
Those numbers aren’t about to recede, not with the number of retirees moving to Florida each day.
Right now, callers can dial up help between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The number is 866-413-5337.
We think the Helpline is a great idea and obviously much needed. So, why not extend the hours? Why can’t the Helpline operate until 9 p.m.? How about weekends?
We were unable to track down the exact cost of extending the hours, but O’Donnell said the program is funded through a federal grant that would have to be expanded. Right now the hours of operation are consistent for Helplines anywhere in the nation.
It sounds like a potential mini-goal for our representatives in Washington, D.C. Nothing too small for the senior constituents, we would hope. We think it is a worthy mission and one that could be easily achieved.
