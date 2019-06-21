OUR POSITION: Congratulations are in order on the 50th anniversary of Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.
It was June 1969 when Charlotte Behavioral Health Care began offering services to Charlotte County residents.
It was called Charlotte Community Mental Health Services back then, and it started with a staff of seven — five therapists and two in support. It had been a year since it had been chartered through the efforts of Leona Vrancken. Its mission was simple: provide free or low-cost mental-health care to the people of Charlotte.
Today, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care offers services that range from alcohol rehabilitation to a batterer’s intervention program to a children’s community action team to crisis services to drug court. Today, it is staffed by more than 200 psychiatrists, licensed mental health counselors, psychologists, nurses and support and administrative staff.
Any organization that lasts for half a century must be doing something right, must have the right programs for the times, must have the right people in place to do the job and then carry it on into the future.
A list of those who had a hand in Charlotte Behavioral’s success would fill a telephone book, but two who have put their signature to the effort are Jay Glynn, the retired executive director; and Victoria Scanlon, his successor.
Glynn spent 36 years at Charlotte Behavioral, the last 10 as CEO, before retiring in 2016. Scanlon, his COO for the last nine years of his tenure, stepped into the role and has overseen the continued growth and development of the facility.
When he started at Charlotte Behavioral in 1980, “there was nothing in this town,” Glynn said back when he was closing in on retirement. “There was no case management, no hospitals, no psychiatrists. We were it.”
He attributes the success to cooperation from county government and other agencies like the United Way and the Homeless Coalition.
A good part of the funding for Charlotte Behavioral’s cornerstone programs came through Glynn’s efforts at the state level. For instance, in November 2008 the CBHC Recovery Center opened its doors to provide inpatient detox and residential addiction treatment. It was dedicated to Glynn in 2017.
The man made an impact.
“Jay did a tremendous job of advocating at a local and state level on behalf of the people we treat,” Scanlon said at the time of his retirement.
Scanlon oversaw the completion in November 2017 of the 6,000-square-foot expansion of its children’s crisis stabilization unit, a $2.3 million project that included an additional 10 beds. The unit serves youths ages 5-17 and their families who are in crisis.
The woman is making an impact.
The beneficiaries of all this are the people of Charlotte County. Last year alone, Charlotte Behavioral served more than 12,000 individuals and families, including 3,000 children.
Multiply that by 50 years and it’s easy to see why Charlotte Behavioral is a significant contributor to the quality of life in Charlotte County, an accessible source of mental health treatment, and a beacon of hope for those struggling with addiction or undiagnosed mental problems.
It is a pillar of this community, worthy of recognition for the job it has done and support for the future it will be tackling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.