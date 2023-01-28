OUR POSITION: Sex trafficking, especially of minors, is a big problem in Florida and an issue that is not getting talked about near enough.
Barbara Lechler pleaded with law enforcement for years to help her protect her “baby.”
Her granddaughter was being trafficked for sex on Florida’s East Coast since she was 14.
For six years Lechler hounded deputies at the Broward Sheriff’s Office for help — giving them all kinds of evidence.
“They ignored my cries for help,” Lechler said. Police denied that, saying they even made an arrest of a suspected trafficker but had to let him go.
Deputies came to her home just a couple days after Thanksgiving with the news she never wanted to hear.
Her “baby,” 20-year-old Ivy Marie Bedell, was found dead in western Broward County along Interstate 75 in the Florida Everglades.
Her death is under investigation.
This account and other bits of the information we will share today came from a fantastic investigative series by the South Florida Sun Sentinel titled “Innocence Sold.” The Sun Sentinel staff spent months looking at problems with Florida’s foster care system — a target of traffickers — and the serious problem of kids being preyed upon and forced into having sex for cash.
And if anyone believes this is an issue mostly on our East Coast and in big cities, think again. It’s happening right here.
Karen McElhaney, executive director for Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, Inc. in Charlotte County, confirmed the sad news reported in the Sun Sentinel that foster care is mined by traffickers for victims. Young children placed in foster care more often than not have backgrounds of instability, a need for attention and, sometimes, a history of drug use that make them easy targets.
Florida continues to use group homes for troubled teens despite a history of runaways and problems overseeing numerous clients in one home. There is no law in Florida that requires law enforcement to look for someone who runs away from a foster home although statistics show the likelihood of them ending up the victim of sex trafficking is very high.
Attorney Francine Donnorummo in the State Attorney’s office, 20{sup}th{/sup} Judicial Circuit, said she has cases where children run away from group homes and are easily approached by traffickers
“But it’s not necessarily because of it being a foster home,” Donnorummo said. “It’s because these kids are vulnerable and runaways. Traffickers find them and give them drugs. They have no resources so they look for a place to stay in exchange for being trafficked.”
Madereh Salim, with the Children’s Network of Southwest Florida which takes in Lee and Charlotte counties, said any foster home or group home that houses children in this area is staffed with well-trained personnel and in some cases have therapists and clinicians on duty who are well versed in how to deal with victims of trafficking. She said when they take in a child who has been trafficked they are sent to a “safe” house where they can get the treatment they need.
“But by Florida law we can’t lock them up,” she said. “We want them to have some normalcy in their lives. They go to school, they have phones, go to after school events, maybe walk down to the 7/11.”
And that, she said, is when traffickers can strike.
But it’s not just foster care runaways or kids lured into drugs and sex on the street. The online solicitation of underage victims is a festering problem that is difficult to shut down.
While there are no easy answers, there is help for victims and advice for parents and others that can help safeguard our children. We explore the issues on today’s front page story. Monday we’ll look at the people trying to stem the tide of sexual exploitation in a second editorial.
