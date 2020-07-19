OUR POSITION: It boiled down to a matter of resolve and neither Venice City Council members nor Charlotte County commissioners demonstrated any last week.
When Gov. Ron DeSantis originally put the state in lockdown April 1, we had about 8,000 cases of the coronavirus in the whole state of Florida.
Now we have more cases than that reported almost every day and deaths at record levels.
Yet, amazingly, there are people who still believe the media is sensationalizing it. They don’t believe they are in danger. And they certainly don’t think wearing a mask will help — and, even if it would, they believe they have the freedom, as U.S. citizens, to not wear one if that is their choice.
People of that mindset made their plea to Charlotte County commissioners Tuesday. And, whether their arguments were influential or not, a majority of the commissioners agreed.
In a 3-2 vote Charlotte County Commission refused to pass an executive order to wear a mask in public places. In Venice, its City Council, in a 4-3 vote, did the same. DeSoto County did not even bring up the topic for a vote.
Both ended up opting for a “strong” recommendation instead.
One of the key points commissioners kept arguing was that a mask ordinance is not enforceable.
We agree it would not be easy, but it can be enforced to the degree it sends a message. If a few dozen people are fined, the word gets out. It’s not much different from when seat belt laws were passed. People felt the decision to wear one should be their own. But it wasn’t long before a huge majority wore seat belts. And that decision saved lives.
A number of local cities — like Punta Gorda, Longboat Key and Sarasota — have passed mask ordinances. They made the safety of their citizens a priority.
For those who just don’t get it, Chicago Tribune columnist Rex Huppke noted a new model by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington predicts that if 95% of people wear masks, it could save more than 45,000 American lives between now and Nov. 1.
Huppke went on to say if you feel your right to not wear a mask is worth the risk to other people’s health, maybe money will speak to you. He wrote that countries that required masks in public have avoided lockdowns and kept their economies humming. Goldman Sachs reported “a national face mask mandate could potentially substitute for renewed lockdowns that would otherwise subtract nearly 5% from GDP.”
Many companies in Southwest Florida and nationwide have announced they are requiring employees and customers to begin wearing a mask. Commissioners suggested it’s up to businesses to enforce a mask requirement. They believe it is their responsibility to make customers and employees wear masks and they are in a better position to enforce it.
We can agree that businesses are a key to getting people to wear a mask. If you can’t go to your favorite store without a mask, you may find it not so troubling to put one on for a little while. Also, many businesses have said an ordinance would give them more authority.
Still, we’re disappointed that neither the Charlotte County Commission nor the Venice City Council felt a need to provide leadership on the issue. We look to our elected officials to set a precedent and to lead by example. With a few exceptions, council members and commissioners failed to do that this week.
