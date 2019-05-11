Despite the subconscious uneasiness you may feel while stepping into the Gulf for a morning swim, the reality is you really have to go some to get bitten by a shark in Southwest Florida.
Like falling off a boat while fishing in the shark- and tarpon-heavy waters of Boca Grande Pass. Which is what happened to a 72-year-old fisherman visiting from Texas last week.
Shark bites are very, very, very rare here.
A clearinghouse called International Shark Attack File logs all shark bites and fatalities recorded since 1882. Begun by the University of Florida, it’s considered extremely comprehensive.
In all that time, Charlotte County has recorded one shark bite. Note, that’s a bite, not a fatality. Only one.
Sarasota has recorded seven during that time, again, none fatal. Lee County had also recorded seven before last week, so the incident off the southern tip of Gasparilla Island (Lee County) brings the grand total of known shark bites to eight in 137 years.
The last previous “attack” we recall was in 2005, when a British teenager was nipped in the leg while swimming off a beach at Boca Grande Pass. Consider that Boca Grande Pass is famous for the tarpon that pass through, and the sharks that follow the huge fish: Be advised to stay on the beach or in a boat at the pass. As we recall, the teenager was wading in the water not far from a sign that warned people not to swim in that spot.
Last Wednesday’s incident occurred when the fisherman slipped and was pulled from a boat while reeling in a large tarpon. According to the Fort Myers News-Press, the man felt something hit his leg but didn’t immediately realize he’d been bitten. The captain, pulled him back on board and told him he’d been nipped by a 10-foot-long bull shark.
The man was brought to shore and treated by EMT’s, then airlifted to the hospital in Fort Myers, where he was stitched up and, eventually, sent on his way.
Shark “attacks” are relatively frequent on Florida’s East Coast, in Volusia, Palm Beach and Brevard counties. Not here, though. So you can swim with an easy mind — just not in Boca Grande Pass.
