OUR POSITION: Two area animals shelters are doing their best to make sure dogs and cats who are neglected or abandoned have a future.
Sixteen dogs transported from Dixie County to the Charlotte County Animal Welfare League are probably thinking how lucky they are.
The dogs were rescued from squalid conditions — most of them sick with heart worms, skin lesions and malnutrition. They were among 140 dogs rescued from a five-acre piece of property whose owner was unable to provide the care they needed.
In a story last week in the Sun, Liz Hardaway wrote what terrible condition the dogs were in when they arrived in Port Charlotte and the even worse conditions they were found in by the Humane Society of the United States and the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office.
“A lot of the cages’ closures were wired shut, so we were wondering when was the last time they had been out,” said Kiersten Anderson, of the Humane Society.
Animal Welfare League volunteers were able to immediately begin rehabilitating the dogs. Dr. Christy Fields, a local veterinarian, and others examined them, prescribing heart worm medicine for some, treating the sores on their skin, cleaning ears and so on.
It’s not the first time the Animal Welfare League has taken in dogs from somewhere else. Last year they opened their doors to animals displaced by Hurricane Dorian.
It’s all in a day’s work for the small staff and dedicated volunteers. They are ready to help because of the one thing they all have in common — a love and compassion for animals.
The league is not alone in its efforts to make the lives of cats and dogs a little better.
The Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood takes in animals from several communities along the Gulf Coast.
Maureen O’Nell, who took over as executive director just a couple of weeks ago, stressed that Suncoast casts a wide net for animals from as far away as DeSoto County to Venice and North Port.
“We don’t do a lot with puppy mill (rescues) because of our capacity, but we take in dogs and cats from a wide geographical area,” O’Nell said.
Suncoast has a daily population of around 60 cats and dogs is near full capacity.
An ambitious capital campaign is ongoing now to raise $10 million for a new Suncoast facility just across the street from its current location on San Casa Drive.
“We have a bad need right now for people to foster some of our animals because we are so near capacity,” O’Nell said. “It may be because of the caronavirus but we have had a lot less traffic and visitation while a lot of intake. We need people to take animals into their homes for a week or two to help us out.
“It seems to be a national trend right now. The shelters are very busy but few people coming in to adopt.”
O’Nell said she is always looking for help with the fundraising too.
“We have a donor who will match up to $1 million if we can raise it by the end of May,” she said.
Both local organizations should be applauded for all the good they do finding loving homes for animals. If you love animals, there are always opportunities to volunteer — even if it’s just walking dogs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.