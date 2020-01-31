OUR POSITION: Two serious incidents in one week and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office comes through both times.
So it was only an iguana hunter. With a pellet gun.
The fact was someone was near Charlotte County schools with some kind of gun. No one needs to bring up Parkland to realize this was not a good thing.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office did their thing — complete with K-9s, a helicopter and aid from North Port police, Florida Fish and Wildlife and even Englewood Area Fire Control. Within minutes of a report that someone with a gun was seen around the schools, deputies swarmed the area in full gear. The schools were shut down so students could not wander into what was perceived to be a dangerous situation.
And, the suspect was caught.
Pictures and reports of dozens of CCSO deputies carrying rifles and other potent weapons mingling with school children told the story. It sent a message — don’t mess with our kids.
When it was all over, the suspect was given a quick lesson on when and where he could be hunting iguanas. There might have been some chuckles over the rapid and massive response to a situation that turned out to be not so dangerous, but that’s okay.
Danger or not, it was comforting to know the CCSO had things under control. The only criticism we heard was less than satisfactory communication between the schools and the CCSO. At one point, the school district said all was clear and students could leave — only to find that was not the case.
Nevertheless, it was a good job. And, it wasn’t the first time in a week the CCSO did a good job.
In a more tragic and serious case, the Sheriff’s Office was able to locate a suspect after a fatal shooting outside a Charlotte Harbor bar earlier in the week.
It’s not often gunfire kills someone in Charlotte County. Those types of incidents are more common in bigger cities — Orlando, Miami, even Fort Myers. But it happened early on Saturday, Jan. 25. A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of School House Square in Charlotte Harbor.
According to witnesses, a disagreement started in Over the Bridge bar. The confrontation escalated and spilled into the parking lot where someone allegedly beat another man before retreating to a vehicle to get a gun. The victim was shot more than once before the suspect fled the scene.
Luckily, there were witnesses, and the CCSO went to work canvassing those who could be identified as being in the bar while collecting evidence at the scene.
About 24 hours later, two suspects were arrested and charged in the killing.
Kevens Laquerre, 28, and Kyrsha Taylor, 25, have been charged. Laquerre was charged with second-degree murder and Taylor with being an accessory after the fact. Laquerre has a $1 million bond, and Taylor faces a $500,000 bond.
Charlotte County, according to numerous statistics that Sheriff Bill Prummell is more than willing to cite, is one of the safest counties in the state. An obvious reason for that is a population that is also one of the two oldest in the state.
Still, we’re pleased to be known as a safe county. Prummell and his team plan to keep it that way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.