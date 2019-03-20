OUR POSITION: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office offers a new program that could help locate members of a family who wander from home and have challenges communicating.
Imagine this scenario that a Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy encountered.
The deputy spotted an older woman wandering down the street. She seemed out of sorts. Her movements were erratic.
He pulled over, walked up to her and asked if she needed any help, or if she might be lost.
Her response is not completely printable. But she basically told him to shove off and leave her alone.
The deputy suspected there was a problem. He dialed up a database the CCSO keeps and punched in a description. She was about 5-foot, 2-inches tall, gray hair, about 70 to 80 years old and wore glasses. In a matter of a couple of minutes her picture came up, along with information that included her name, address and the fact she had Alzheimer’s.
The deputy was able to reunite the woman with her husband, who said she likes to take walks and can’t always find her way home.
Take Me Home is a program designed to assist those who are unable to speak for themselves by providing information to law enforcement for people with special needs such as (but not limited to) Alzheimer’s, dementia, Autism or Down syndrome, according to the CCSO. The ability to add someone’s information to this database recently became easier with the roll out of a mobile app, in which the application can be completed and a cellphone photo can be attached.
For those not savvy with smartphones, or apps, there are other ways to enroll in the program. You can go to the CCSO website and sign up there. Or, for those who like to keep things simple, you can call Tammy Wilkie, the program coordinator, at 941-575-5343.
Take Me Home is an offshoot of a national program called LifeSaver. Every state has the LifeSaver program, according to Wilkie. But that program requires some additional work and some expense as the person enrolled must wear a tracker bracelet. It also has a number of requirements for enrollment like the person must have 24-hour care, be unable to drive, etc.
Wilkie likes the simplicity of Charlotte County’s program.
“This precludes us having to take a person to the hospital,” she said. “I stole the idea from the Pensacola Police Department. Now, all our 911 people and deputies have access to the database. It is more like a spreadsheet. The better description you have of the missing person, the fewer photos come up. You can scan 20 photos or so in just a couple of minutes.”
Wilkie said someone can find a loved one missing in the middle of the night, call 911 and, if the person is enrolled in Take Me Home, their photo can be blasted to every deputy on duty in a matter of minutes, or less.
If you want additional information on the program you can go to the CCSO blog — www.ccsoblog.org/2019/03/13/take-me-home.
Kudos to Wilkie and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office for implementing this potential life-saving program — one that at the very least has the potential to end the anxiety and worries over a missing family member.
