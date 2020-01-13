OUR POSITION: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for a $31.6 million allotment of penny sales tax money if the surcharge passes — a generous but reasonable amount considering its intended use.
At first glance, a wish list of $31.6 million in infrastructure for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office from penny sales tax funds is eye-opening, to say the least.
After all, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell has a record of requesting — and receiving — significant hikes in his annual budget dating back to his first year in office. The Charlotte County Commission has been more than generous — giving the CCSO an 8% increase this year, from $70,154,685 to $75,739,712 — with the stated goal of making us the safest county in Florida.
And, just for the record, Prummell is making headway toward actually achieving that goal.
But, $31.6 million?
Well, thanks to some educational tutoring from Charlotte County Sheriff’s Col. Tom Rodgers, we believe the $31.6 million request falls in the parameters of “needed.”
Here is what the Sheriff’s Office said it could use:
• A 12,000-foot hardened (meaning hurricane resistant) building for the 911 dispatch center: $6 million
• A new District IV office and training complex at the Airport Road site: $6.6 million.
• A new District 2 office at Collingswood Boulevard and Seymour Avenue: $5 million.
• A new 30,000 square foot administration center at 3100 Loveland Boulevard: $14 million.
Would that make Charlotte County’s Sheriff’s Office the Cadillac of county law enforcement agencies? Maybe not. But it would put them in good shape for expected growth and allow them some comfort in case a hurricane strikes here.
The CCSO recently opened a new District I office in Englewood. It is a hardened structure and very modern. There are also plans for a new District III building in Port Charlotte to move the staff out of a leased building.
One of the big problems is the current headquarters on Airport Road is in a leased building that is not hardened. It is a building that was heavily damaged in Hurricane Charley and fixed up. The 911 dispatchers are housed there — not the best location if a bad storm or hurricane hits and their services become even more critical. The new headquarters, if it is approved and funded, would be moved to a more central location in the county.
Keep in mind, if the sales tax extension passes, the CCSO is not guaranteed all of its requests will be approved. There are certainly plenty of other worthy projects, many of them more immediately benefiting the public.
But, we can see most, and maybe even all, the CCSO requests getting a green light.
A new headquarters and 911 dispatch center would top the list in our book. A District IV building with a training site would also greatly benefit the CCSO.
We haven’t always agreed with Sheriff Prummell’s budget requests. But this wish list is more of a needs assessment than a bevy of “wants.”
We support the sheriff’s penny sales tax requests, with the caveat they must be spread out over the life of the sales tax, if voters approve its extension.
These additions would keep Charlotte County on track to have the best sheriff’s office, and safest county, in Florida.
