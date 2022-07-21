OUR POSITION: Time is running out for the community to pitch in and donate shoes for children returning to school next month.
You still have time to put some shoes on kids’ feet. But you need to act quickly.
Every year the Sunrise Kiwanis sponsors a Shoes for Kids project to help thousands of children in Charlotte County return to school with new shoes.
This year’s response has been, for whatever reason, less than enthusiastic. Maybe it’s inflation, who knows. But, as of this past weekend, the Kiwanis had collected only about 25% of the shoes needed. Project chair Christy Smith said they were well short of their goal of 4,100 pairs of shoes.
“I have faith we will still reach our goal, as we have always been provided for in past years,” she told The Daily Sun.
The deadline is Sunday for donors to drop off shoes at one of the collection sites. Or, of course, if you don’t have time to shop for shoes a donation the Kiwanis can use to buy shoes would be great.
Donation sites are listed at ShoesForKidsProject.org. You can mail donations to Sunrise Kiwanis of Port Charlotte, 1489 Market Circle Unit 308, Port Charlotte, Florida 33953.
The 18-year-old program has supplied about 87,000 pairs of shoes to kids since its startup. It’s the Sunrise Kiwanis way of giving families — especially those with multiple children in school — a helping hand.
Your help will surely be appreciated when a child shoes up for the first day of school in some new sneakers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.