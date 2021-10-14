OUR POSITION: Perhaps all is well that ends well, but it should never had taken three years for Charlotte County to settle a dispute for a shooting range being built for the Sheriff’s Office and get construction back on track.
It seemed simple enough. In 2018 Charlotte County contracted with local construction company A2 Group Inc. to build a $5 million shooting range for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
That the range would be built to a somewhat unique design, with no roof, didn’t raise any red flags. And, it appeared at first, that things were going smoothly. But with the facility ready to open, problems were discovered.
First, the structure was much too susceptible to hurricane winds. Second, a type of wood used was falling off. So the county had no recourse but to put a hold on the certificate of occupancy.
That’s when the finger-pointing began. A2 blamed to subcontractor, Meggitt Training systems (now named InVeris Training Co.) for much of the problem. The costs for fixing the issue would be $339,000. Meanwhile, the county stopped payment on the final $647,932 owed A2. The two sides failed to come to any agreement on who should pay to make the range safe and prevent it from falling apart in a hurricane.
So, in 2020, the county turned to an outside law firm to negotiate a settlement. And while everyone pitched solutions back and forth, sheriff’s officers were out on Bermont Road at a Boy Scout camp — or using private shooting ranges — practicing their marksmanship.
Much to the chagrin of County Commissioner Bill Truex, the county finally signed off on an agreement Tuesday that will put the long drawn-out flap to rest and start the clock on finishing — or more realistically redoing — the shooting range.
“This item is not about a county not paying the contractor ... this is about a contractor not following the instructions,” Truex said. “Going further (with the lawsuit) would cost (the taxpayers more). I am not happy about the case and I am not happy about the contractor.”
A2 attorney Darol Carr posed the situation as the best for all parties. And, while that may be true, A2 ended up paying a third of the $339,000 cost to fix the problem, splitting that with the county and InVeris.
InVeris was awarded a contract for $435,921 to finish the shooting range. That will not happen quickly.
Charlotte County Capital Projects Manager Jared Bickham said Tuesday that waiting for new materials to be delivered will take more than four months, once the actual order goes in. Then, it will take another 145 days, according to InVeris estimates, to redo the work that was already completed and make the baffling system adequate and the structure hardened enough to withstand any potential hurricanes.
In all, Bickham estimated, it will be 9 to 9½ months before the range is ready to use — delaying the actual opening until early summer, 2022.
“It’s very inconvenient for the sheriff’s office,” Bickham said. “They need the range to complete qualifications (for their officers).”
So, almost four years after the first contract was signed, CCSO may have access to the needed shooting range it hoped to be using two years ago.
The blame is hard to place since we weren’t privy to the years-long negotiations. But we’ll agree with Truex that this whole episode was a fiasco.
