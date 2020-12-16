OUR POSITION: The Legislative Delegation representing Charlotte County voters met last week and its approach to a challenging spring session was honest and refreshing.
Rep. Mike Grant, R-Port Charlotte, was careful to make no promises. And, at the same time according to those present, he was patient and understanding to all the requests for help he knows can’t be met.
In a nutshell that was what took place Thursday when about three dozen citizens and representatives of nonprofits and local government presented their cause to Grant, Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, and Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association. It was the annual meeting between the public with their hat in hand and the elected officials charged with taking their cases to Tallahassee.
This year, however, is like no other in recent memory. Even the Great Recession in 2007-2011 failed to siphon revenue from state coffers like this coronavirus pandemic has. And the members of Florida’s Legislature made no bones about their task when the 2021 session opens in March.
It won’t be a matter of what requests they can fill as much as it will be what promises or expectations won’t be met. Lawmakers are staring at a $5.2 billion budget shortfall from businesses that have been, and still are, closed along with theme parks that shut down and have yet to open to full capacity and the docking of cruise ships for almost the entire 2020 season. It’s not a pretty picture.
As Sen. Albritton told those assembled, it’s going to be a tough year and when the budget is balanced, which is must be, some hopes and expectations will disappear.
Government officials and citizens presented a variety of requests last week. There are a few we believe our lawmakers need to find the money for.
Charlotte County’s bid to expand its sewer program and replace aging septic systems seems like a priority to us. Of course legislators, when dealing with such a shortfall in funds, may take a broader look at what Floridians need instead of a narrower focus on a county’s struggles.
Still, there seems to be a state-wide theme of keeping our water clean — even Gov. Ron DeSantis has expressed such. A cleaner Charlotte Harbor and cleaner rivers would meet those goals.
Florida Gulf Coast University wants $2.3 million to expand its nursing program. While we’re sure there are other worthy nursing programs in the state, the pandemic has exposed the need for more health professionals. This program could be vital to the state’s recovery from the coronavirus.
Charlotte County School Board Chair Wendy Atkinson asked the lawmakers to protect school budgets and for more flexibility in student achievement requirements with a goal of closing the achieve gaps by 2022. Both those requests seem reasonable — especially as Florida works to improve its education reputation.
Another request we can get behind is the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel asked for money to pay two more forensic social workers and two more lawyers to prosecute cases of child neglect and abuse. Anyone who reads the police reports in our newspaper knows the needs for help in that area.
Our lawmakers face a difficult challenge this year. It will be interesting to see how they deal with it.
