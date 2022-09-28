OUR POSITION: Preparation, cooperation and empathy for our neighbors will negate any impact from Hurricane Ian.
By the time you read this editorial, Hurricane Ian will likely have visited. As of deadline Tuesday, it was still a little undecided just how much havoc that visit would cause.
Our hope, of course, is that the category 3 or 4 hurricane will scoot past Southwest Florida and — because we don’t wish our fellow Floridians in Tampa or the Panhandle the destruction we once feared — that it will just die in the Gulf. That is unlikely however.
But, whatever happens, we are thankful for the preparation and planning by local governments, state agencies and all that were involved in making a bad situation a little easier on all of us.
Luckily, advancements in technology make it impossible for a hurricane to sneak up on anyone. Still, no one who lived in DeSoto or Charlotte counties when Hurricane Charley smacked us has forgotten how that storm was supposed to hit Tampa but took a hard right and gave us a nasty surprise.
The past few days have been dedicated to preparation. Sand bag stations in North Port, Venice and Sarasota County have been helpful. Plans were made to open shelters in Sarasota and Charlotte counties. A state of emergency was issued for all of Southwest Florida and coupled with local emergency status declarations in our counties along with North Port and Punta Gorda.
Evacuations were ordered for residents in red flood zones on the state Flood Zone Map. That included low-lying areas near the water and on barrier islands; mobile home and trailer residents located in any zone were also ordered to evacuate.
City workers in North Port were making every effort to lower the water level in the canal system before Ian hit.
The local chapter of Communities Organizations Active in Disasters recruited emergency volunteers to help operate the Charlotte County shelters. Shelter setup began Monday at Kingsway Elementary School at 23300 Quasar Boulevard in Port Charlotte, before workers and volunteers moved on to the other shelters in the county.
Staffs planned to man the general population shelters until Friday, or longer, depending on the strength and damage Ian brings. COAD had made plans for a limited number of cots for staff; light snacks and water. Volunteers also planned to cook meals at the shelter should they have to remain open after today.
If you sit back and look at the big picture, it’s amazing the teamwork and planning that goes into preparation for a major weather event like Ian. How well the planning came together is a testament to the work that goes on behind the scenes 12 months a year by emergency management staffs and others.
But, while we applaud the people who prepare us to make it through Ian, there is one important message we need to send to everyone who stayed put and took on the challenge of a major hurricane.
Be kind to your neighbors. There will be people who need help. Some people may present different types of challenges and needs and those of us who are able should do what we can to help make this experience a little easier on them.
Maybe you can offer a meal. Perhaps you can clean up debris in the yard of an older homeowner who is unable to do manual labor. Perhaps, if electricity is out today you may have a battery-operated fan you could loan to someone who is suffering from the heat.
There will be numerous opportunities to reach out and help someone. If we know the people in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties like we think we do, we are confident a helping hand will be reaching out.
Stay safe. Be kind.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.