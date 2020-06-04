OUR POSITION: None of the Republican lawmakers representing the tri-county area in Tallahassee won acclaim from the Sierra Club for their voting record this year.
If nothing else, our elected representatives to the Florida Legislature were consistent.
Sens. Ben Albritton, who represents DeSoto, Hardee and part of Charlotte counties; Sen. Joe Gruters, who represents Sarasota County; Rep. Mike Grant, Charlotte County’s representative in the House and Rep. James Buchanan, elected to represent Sarasota County, failed to support the Sierra Club and environmentalists’ stand on any of five key pieces of legislation this past session.
The Sierra Club of Florida ranks each lawmaker on their support for laws and projects it believes are important and/or detrimental to the health and future of Florida’s environment. This year, the club selected five bills and tabulated lawmakers’ votes either in support or against each one.
Our representatives didn’t agree with the Sierra Club on any of these five bills:
• Senate Bill 172: This bill would have approved preempting regulation of over-the-counter drugs and cosmetics to the state, specifically aimed at ending Key West’s ban on the sale of sunscreens containing octinoxate or oxybenzone as they are harmful to coral reefs. The bill was passed, doing away with Key West’s wishes to control the sale of these sunscreen products. The bill was sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Area lawmakers voted in favor of the bill, against the recommendations of the Sierra Club.
• Senate Bill 410: This bill, according to the Sierra Club, continues the assault on growth management by requiring each local comprehensive plan include a new private property rights element which adds no additional property rights protection for individuals and could cost as much as $100,000 depending on the size of the community. It subjects more municipalities to development orders superseding comprehensive plans and limits the power of county governments to manage growth. Our lawmakers voted in favor.
• Senate Bill 712: This bill, according to the Sierra Club, is a disaster for clean water initiatives. A vote in favor of what was called The Clean Waterways Act, does not require agriculture to meet water quality laws and does nothing to protect Florida’s springs from bottled water companies along with making reclaimed sewage water a source for public water systems. Our reps liked this bill.
• Senate Bill 1794: This bill makes it more difficult to put initiatives on election ballots that would become amendments to the state constitution. It now requires signatures must come from one-half of the state’s congressional district and lists other changes to the requirements, such as charging the petition sponsor for all printing and signature verification costs, that make it tougher to amend the constitution.
• Senate Bill 7018: Requires the Department of Transportation to create a master plan for EV charging stations along state highways. But it also makes it easier for utilities to use conservation easements on agricultural property for linear facilities including oil and gas pipelines. Our reps like this bill also.
The Sierra Club gave a thumbs-up to Rep. Anna Eskamani, of Orange County, who was the only lawmaker to oppose the “weak” Clean Waterways Act.” and to 14 House members who supported at least 85% of the Sierra Club’s recommendations.
You may not agree with the Sierra Club on everything. But we believe it is important to know how our local representatives are voting on key issues relating mainly to our environment.
