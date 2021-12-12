OUR POSITION: When Sarasota County voters go to the polls March 8 to decide the single-member district voting amendment, let that decision be final, once and for all.
It appears Sarasota County voters wasted their time in 2018. That’s when they overwhelmingly voted to change how Sarasota County commissioners are elected and approved a single member district procedure. That means each of the five districts the county is divided into votes for only candidates who represent them.
About 60% of voters approved that route, easily passing the referendum.
But, since the 2018 elections, commissioners have complained about the outcome. Some have even charged that voters did not understand the wording of the provision they passed.
Earlier this week, the five county commissioners voted unanimously to return the provision to the ballot in a March 8 special election in 2022. That election will also provide an opportunity for voters to decide whether or not to continue the Sarasota County Schools tax they have favored for a decade or more.
Commissioners agreed to the special election despite a groundswell of opposition that spilled over into the meeting when several opponents of returning to all county residents selecting the five commissioners protested in person.
The meeting, according to The Daily Sun story, was a little rowdy at times. The story quoted some of those who spoke against the special election.
Arleen Levy was the first to address the controversy.
“The arrogance of the Sarasota County commissioners is appalling,” Levy said. “Your effort to thwart that vote is evidence of your disrespect.”
Other speakers were also critical.
“How did we get to a place where you stubbornly defy the voters’ will?” Pat Rounds asked.
Kindra Muntz, president of the Sarasota Alliance for Fair Elections, led the 2018 drive to change the way commissioners were elected.
“I hope we can keep single-member districts for the health of this county,” Muntz said.
Their voices were ignored.
They will get their chance, once again, to define how commissioners are elected on March 8.
The controversy over single-member districts as opposed to all voters selecting their commissioners has been a battleground for as long as we’ve had elections.
We at The Daily Sun, lean toward the old method which made every commissioner responsible to every voter. We believe that alleviates potential disagreements between commissioners, helps set a united agenda and perhaps even assures the voters of better, more qualified candidates.
We understand, of course, the other view. If no one from Englewood or North Port sits on the County Commission, how likely is it those two areas would get the attention they deserve? That situation was normal 15 and 20 years ago as Englewood lobbied for help with infrastructure but rarely found success.
It will be up to voters to decide if they are more comfortable electing someone who just represents their area or town or if they would rather vote from a list of candidates that pledge to represent all residents of Sarasota County.
The most important thing, however, is to vote. Your voice won’t be heard if you don’t go to the polls March 8 and cast your ballot.
And, when that vote is confirmed, no matter the outcome, we implore county commissioners to accept it and embrace it. Let that decision stand for good.
