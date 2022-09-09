OUR POSITION: It’s not a controversy everyone will care about, but it’s refreshing that a teenager has taken on county government to change a rule at the JM Berlin/Rotary Skate Park in Englewood.
Jagger Gould, all of 15 years old, doesn’t strike us a rebellious teen.
He does impress us that he cares enough and has the courage to take what he believes is a mistake and correct it by lobbying Charlotte County government to change a rule.
We chronicled Gould’s argument in a recent Daily Sun story by Elaine Allen-Emrich.
In case you missed it, here’s the short version of what’s going on.
The Lemon Bay High School student is an accomplished scooter rider. He can do tricks with his two-wheeler that match most of the feats his peers on skateboards have mastered.
He’s so good that he is on a competitive team called United Scooter. He has ridden his scooter all across the U.S., from Key West to New Hampshire.
But, he can’t practice at his hometown skate park in Englewood because it is for skateboarders and BMX bikes only.
It’s not like county officials are heartless. In 2020 they had a six-week trial to allow scooter rides to join the crowd at JM Berlin/Rotary Skate Park in Englewood, 6791 San Casa Drive, which is operated by Charlotte County Parks and Recreation.
The deal was if Jagger could help recruit enough scooter enthusiasts on Thursday afternoons and the first Sunday of the month, they may change the rules. They even offered to do a video and post it on social media.
“It didn’t work out well as far as attendance, but it could have been because COVID-19 hit and everything shut down,” said Chad Campbell, JM Berlin/Rotary Skate Park supervisor in The Daily Sun story.
So, as of now, Campbell and the county are looking into the liabilities associated with scooter riders mixing with others. But Gould is persistent.
His strategy drove him to contact United Scooter Association President Samantha Deeder who wrote a letter to Charlotte County, noting the virtues of scooter riding and how safe it can be.
It’s the “fastest growing action sport on the planet, far outpacing sales/usage of skateboards and BMX,” she wrote.
“Scooters are far more safe than skateboards, as the handle makes them more controllable when a rider falls,” Deeder stated.
According to the Allen-Emrich story, Deeder offered her expertise to officials and asked them to consider another trial for a few months.
“It’s on our radar,” Campbell said. “Things take time at the county level. We want to learn what other facilities do in the state and we will get back to Jagger.”
That sound fair enough to us. We all know how true it is that “things take time at the county level.”
But, it’s not necessarily our goal to get the county to give in to Gould’s wishes.
Although we believe there is room at the park for those who practice various sports, we think Gould’s actions and the route he has taken to make a point show a maturity and knowledge of how to work the system that are not that common in 15-year-olds.
We applaud Gould’s efforts and, however things turn out with Charlotte County, we wish him the best in his scooter-riding career.
