OUR POSITION: Sarasota County commissioners will address a possible smoking ban on beaches today and we urge them to approve the idea.
Smokers have rights, and they won’t like being told they can’t smoke on Sarasota County beaches.
But, the Sarasota County Commission will likely vote today on banning smoking — with the exception of cigars — on beaches and in parks. We expect, and hope, they follow through and approve the ban.
The county has tried to pass a ban on smoking twice before, but it failed.
According to The Daily Sun story Monday, in 2007, commissioners enacted a ban on smoking within public beaches and recreational areas where youth athletic activities took place. A circuit court, however, ruled against that law saying the Clean Indoor Air Act pre-empted that action by local governments. It was up to the state to make such a law.
And, the state did just that in 2022, giving counties the option to ban smoking in public recreation areas.
Approval by commissioners today will give staff the go-ahead to draw up the ordinance, educate the public on the plan and make and erect signs.
The law would be very similar to one already passed and in effect in Charlotte County.
Today’s meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
