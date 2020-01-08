If you travel Winchester Boulevard between State Road 776 and River Road, your wishes are about to come true.
That is if you have been wishing for a smooth ride instead of the shake, rattle and roll experience drivers have had to deal with for the past couple of years. The Sarasota County portion of that highway, which covers 3.5 miles, is scheduled to be repaved this month.
In case you missed it, Sarasota County commissioners signed a $3.9 million contract with Preferred Materials Inc. to repair the road. The contract also covers repairs on a piece of River Road at Winchester Boulevard.
The news, first announced in early December, is like a dream come true for anyone who has to use that road regularly. Potholes are numerous and it’s not unusual to be following a car whose driver tries to weave around them. County engineers who studied the road before the contract was signed rated it 43 out of a possible 100 points. Any student can tell you that is not a passing grade.
Almost 10,000 cars a day travel that portion of Winchester and county commissioners heard complaints from a lot of those drivers before they finally gave in and agreed to the repairs.
Drivers should begin seeing messaging signs to warn them construction any day now. At least that is the plan, with repaving scheduled to begin before the end of the month.
The contract says the project will take 90 days to complete, barring bad weather.
We would be disappointed if the repaving is delayed for any reason. The sooner we can have a safe, smooth road to drive the better.
Kudos to county commissioners for listening to constituents and agreeing to fix Winchester Boulevard.
