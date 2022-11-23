OUR POSITION: We’re looking forward to seeing what Smugglers Event Management will do with the 4-17 Southern Speedway site on Charlotte County Airport property.
When Smugglers — known for its iconic restaurants — got into the event business a decade or so ago, things started slow.
At first, Gilchrist Park was a suitable location, but they outgrew it.
Then they switched many of their events — which include seafood festivals, a chili festival and a Halloween haunted house — to Laishley Park. But parking, scheduling and room to grow soon became an issue there too.
So, City Marketplace, a large vacant piece of property in the middle of Punta Gorda, became appealing.
“We leased City Marketplace for eight or nine years but lost it when so many people showed an interest in buying it,” said Bruce Laishley, one of the partners in the Smugglers group, “We decided we had to have a permanent location.”
Laishley said reserving space for their many events was difficult and got to the point where they had to reserve a location a year in advance.
“We tried buying or leasing a couple of other places but when this opportunity came along we knew it was a good (site),” Laishley said. “You can see it from the interstate, it’s close to hotels on Jones Loop Road and downtown Punta Gorda. If you’re going to have a successful event you have to have hotels.”
Laishley said after breaking even on most of their events the first couple of years the group began to “learn some things” and became more successful.
“The haunted house we had was run by the high school drama club,” he said. “They took it over for a cut of the proceeds and did a great job. The money they made was a big part of the drama club’s budget for costumes and stuff. It’s been a great relationship.
“We’ve done well at City Marketplace too. We had a boat show there and I think Ingman Marine sold about 60 boats that one weekend. That showed me people in Punta Gorda don’t like to go out of town.”
Laishley said Smugglers and the Airport Authority are involved in doing their due diligence over the next 90 days before the deal is signed and his team can begin repurposing the speedway.
“At one time we considered sharing the location with the race track people but they want to race about every Friday night. We needed time to set things up for our events, and it just wouldn’t have worked out.
Laishley said his team is beginning to do all the work it can to pave the way for a smooth approval and closing. That includes finding out what permits are needed.
“This is going to be a (first rate) facility,” he said. “It will be a safe environment with handicap accessibility and nice restrooms. You won’t recognize the place when we’re finished.”
Smugglers is looking at a 10-year lease and Laishley said the initial contract looks good to him.
Smugglers won the lease over MotoBros, which wanted to use the existing speedway and build a motocross race track.
It’s possible the 3-2 vote in favor of Smugglers had to do with the fact it sponsors its own foundation that donates tens of thousands of dollars to various local charities each year. That and the fact Smugglers has a great track record for doing projects the right way and being successful.
