OUR POSITION: When government and private businesses have the same goal, things tend to get done.
Sarasota County commissioners know their constituents well enough to realize opening up Snook Haven restaurant sooner than later would be a good idea.
That’s why it didn’t take them long this past week — actually about 3 minutes according to The Daily Sun story — to approve a deal to get the popular restaurant just off River Road open as soon as feasible.
The restaurant — an Old Florida style stopover for boaters and others who relish the laid-back atmosphere — has been closed since Hurricane Ian pushed 4 feet of water into it. To say things were a mess is a huge understatement. There were even rumors that the old building would have to be destroyed.
The Venice Pier Group, which operates the restaurant through an agreement with the county, stepped up. Its owners said they could make the repairs, bring in furniture and fixtures and get back to cooking the food people craved.
It took a little wrangling with normal requirements the county has as far as competitive bids and so on but commissioners realize the Venice restaurant group has been a great partner and knows how to run a business. It didn’t make sense to even consider anyone else for the challenge of reopening Snook Haven.
A new agreement that allows the Venice Pier Group to fix up and reopen the restaurant — getting credit for the estimated $175,000 cost through rent concessions and a percentage of sales. The new agreement runs through April 7, 2024.
We applaud the common sense working agreement and expect Snook Haven will be serving customers sooner than later.
