OUR POSITION: So, this is Christmas. What should it mean to us?
John Lennon’s sweet ode to Christmas, “Happy Xmas (War is Over),” was a call to end the Vietnam War. But its words are relevant today, more than 50 years after it was recorded in 1971.
The sentiments in these lyrics could easily be interpreted to challenge us all today to come together, show love for our fellow man and work to fix the wrongs we see and complain about.
So this is Christmas
And what have you done
Another year over
And a new one just begun
And so this is Christmas
I hope you have fun
The near and the dear ones
The old and the young
A very Merry Christmas
And a Happy New Year
Let’s hope it’s a good one
Without any fear
And so this is Christmas
For weak and for strong
For rich and the poor ones
The war is so long
And so happy Christmas
For black and for white
For yellow and red ones
Let’s stop all the fight
Lennon, if he were alive today, might be talking about the war in Ukraine. He might be singing about the prejudice and antisemitism that is creeping back into our world.
He might be alluding to the political fighting in America and the deep partisanship that has held our Congress hostage and not allowed us to achieve the full measure of our abilities as a nation.
Those are issues we can all do something about in our own way. We can start with something as simple as a smile or reaching out to someone outside our normal coterie. It could mean reading numerous accounts of an issue before we make up our own mind. Likely, it would mean just talking to one another — in a kind, open-minded manner.
While we like the sentiments Lennon tried to share, we have one problem with his song and it’s a problem that resonates even more today. We don’t like the title that uses the all-too-accepted abbreviation for Christmas (Xmas in his song).
People of all religions and people who have no religion, celebrate Christmas. It’s become a holiday that, unfortunately, celebrates gift giving. Too many of us spend too much time looking for that just-right gift or planning a big holiday feast. And, there’s nothing wrong with that.
It’s a cheerful time when we gather and open gifts that are offered with love and/or appreciation for friendship or love or kindness the past year.
But Christmas was hijacked a long time ago it seems. We would not have Christmas — this great holiday that demands weeks of intense shopping — if it wasn’t for the Christian belief that the baby Jesus was born on (or near) this day long ago.
There’s another song we like that more honestly captures the essence of this holiday.
Silent night, holy night
All is calm, all is bright
Round yon Virgin, Mother and Child
Holy infant so tender and mild
Sleep in heavenly peace
Sleep in heavenly peace
Silent night, holy night
Shepherds quake at the sight
Glories stream from Heaven afar
Heavenly hosts sing hallelujah
Christ the Savior is born
Christ the Savior is born
For believers, and even non-believers in this Christian tradition, let’s keep this song in our hearts today also.
As John Lennon would sing: “So this is Christmas.”
