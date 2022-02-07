OUR POSITION: The Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority is looking for ways to lower or maintain future water bills, and solar energy could play a key role.
The Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority’s job seems simple. Make sure the four member counties have enough water for future needs. Oh, and try to keep the costs down.
For years the authority has earned a high grade for doing its job and planning ahead. But the challenges are getting tougher as more and more people move into Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. The demand for water is going up and so are the costs to provide it.
At a meeting in Arcadia last week, the authority’s members looked at expected costs over the next few years, the water that will be needed and ways to lower their expenses.
According to a Daily Sun story by Betsy Calvert, the challenges are daunting, yet not without answers.
Big expenses include the need for a third reservoir on authority land in DeSoto County. The board approved spending $7.3 million for the next phase in planning for a reservoir but the total cost could be as high as $400 million. And, the project would likely not be completed until 2030 or later.
The authority has contemplated the third reservoir since 2010 with the realization of the swelling population. The newest reservoir would hold between 6 and 9 million gallons of water. Authority members are well aware of the likely reaction to the cost for what board members and Sarasota County Commissioner Alan Maio called “a hole in the ground.”
But the planning and piping to bring water from the Peace River and the Florida aquifer to the planned reservoir is complicated, members pointed out.
On top of the reservoir, the authority is facing another challenge in rising costs. And that comes from the price of electricity and a bill FPL has filed in Tallahassee that could impact power from solar sources.
The authority does not use solar power now, but the idea of the cheaper power source is more attractive as costs go up.
According to Calvert’s story, Authority Director Mike Coates said FPL rates in January were 27% higher than ever before. That makes sense as FPL has been granted two rates increases in the past year with another pending the outcome of a challenge.
The authority expected what it charges local governments for water will have to increase from about 82 cents per 1,000 gallons to $1. While that would only add about 75 cents to customer bills, it is a significant increase in cost for the authority.
Looking at those numbers brought a suggestion to once again consider solar as a power source.
But FPL is not making things easier despite better technology and lower installation costs than when the authority first considered solar.
FPL has asked the Legislature to allow it to reduce the cost of energy it buys back from solar panels on rooftops and elsewhere in Florida. If that happens, FPL’s costs for what it pays solar panel owners and power producers would drop about 90%, according to Coates.
There is a possibility, however, the authority can buy its own battery storage equipment and store the energy from solar panels and not sell it back to FPL at all. That is an encouraging possibility and one we would hope all suppliers of solar energy are considering.
Solar appears to us to be the answer for a future power source. Once again, the water authority has a chance to wisely plan ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.