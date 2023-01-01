EDITORIAL: Some New Year's resolutions we wish for Jan 1, 2023 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OUR POSITION: It’s a new year and the editorial board of The Daily Sun has made up its own list of New Year’s resolutions — and actions — we would like to see come to fruition.• Everyone with an insurance claim from Ian is fairly and quickly compensated for their damage.• Charlotte County commissioners remain steadfast in their pledge to create a number of affordable housing units each year. • And, on that note, that development in the region starts to include some truly affordable housing.• The city of Venice and Venice Unites settle their dispute over the new land-development regulations amicably, without a lawsuit or a referendum.• The state has a quiet 2023 hurricane season.• We don’t see any significant red tide.• Elected officials wean themselves from a “party-first” mindset and act in a truly bipartisan manner.• That the next Sarasota County Schools superintendent isn’t a rubber stamp for the far-right leaning members on the board.• People will flock to Englewood’s West Dearborn Street and Pioneer Plaza, now that the streetscape project is complete.• That Danny Duncan can get his mini-golf course built and open on the old Blue Pagoda site.• Englewood Beach Waterfest will have a great year without any major hurdles (pandemics, hurricanes, red tide) to contend with.• North Port and Wellen Park residents come to a consensus and work together about what they want for the future.• All the hurricane debris will be picked up before the March deadline.• The state Department of Transportation finishes the North River Road widening project between U.S. 41 and Interstate 75.• Someone, somehow will figure out how to widen South River Road between U.S. 41 and Englewood.• The new Downtown Wellen Park becomes the community and commercial center the developers have planned.• Charlotte County comes up with a plan for the future of Charlotte Sports Park without the Tampa Bay Rays.• All the injured Buccaneers can get healthy and win a Super Bowl for Tom Brady’s last year.• The Miami Dolphins get healthy and win a Super Bowl for their coach, who nobody else seemed to want. (Our editorial board couldn’t settle on just one favorite team).• Local restaurants hire all the servers, cooks and greeters they need for a winter season and their business makes up for down years because of red tide and COVID.• The Charlotte County Fair Board sees a huge turnout for the 2023 fair.• There are no more blue tarps on roofs after March.• Punta Gorda City Council finds a plan for City Marketplace they like and citizens accept.• Warm Mineral Springs opens up for a spring/summer season and a developer with a common sense plan to improve the amenities is found.• The Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo sees a record-setting crowd.• Food pantries are brimming with supplies as the area’s homeless and less fortunate deal with the winter season.• The Englewood Beach parking dilemma is resolved with a plan that is fair and convenient.• Area hospitals complete their recovery from Hurricane Ian and all receive top honors in national ratings.• A plan is launched to complete four-laning of Burnt Store Road all the way into Cape Coral.• And finally, that we all have a safe, happy, healthy and prosperous new year. 