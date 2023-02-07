OUR POSITION: The number of pedestrian vs. vehicle accidents, and even deaths, in Florida are alarming and signal a need for solutions
Earlier this month, over the course of two days, a 13-year-old middle school student in Lake Wales was killed Feb. 3 when he was hit by a pickup truck while waiting at the morning bus stop and a 30-year-old man in Spring Hill, helping secure a trailer on a vehicle, was struck and killed Feb. 5 by a driver who fled the scene.
Locally, we’ve seen recent pedestrian-involved car crashes, including some with fatalities, in Punta Gorda, Arcadia, Venice and Sarasota where there were two fatal hit-and-run accidents in the course of 20 minutes on Jan. 27.
Simply put — it is dangerous and too often deadly to be a pedestrian in Florida.
And that needs to change as we look at companion issues such as homelessness, affordable housing, access to transit and jobs and public safety.
There have been 575 pedestrian-related crashes statewide between Jan. 1 and Jan. 28 with 30 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. There have been another 427 bicycle-related crashes with five fatalities.
Locally, there have been 119 pedestrian and bicycle related accidents and two deaths so far this year in southwest Florida.
We see reports each week about some kind of pedestrian or bicycle related accidents — too often with fatal consequences. This is really a public safety crisis.
There are some solutions to help make Florida roads safer — and less deadly.
Some of the answers — such as better street lighting, especially around crosswalks, another round of tough DUI enforcements, increasing penalties for hit-and-run offenses and better streetscaping to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists — take a local or regional commitment that often be reliant on state and federal grants.
We hope pedestrian safety can be on the radar in Tallahassee during this year’s legislative session.
But the issue also needs to be addressed from the community up — as much as it is likely reliant on money from the state or D.C.
We need to ask law enforcement and other first responders where they are seeing trouble spots locally and what solutions might help. Some of them may be less expensive and quicker to fix.
We need to talk to those working with local schools (including crossing guards), homeless shelters, senior centers and local businesses about what they are seeing and their potential answers. Again, some answers might take financial and other commitments. Some solutions might be less expensive, but just as effective.
Students, our unsheltered neighbors and others can best identify the worst and most dangerous intersections and pedestrian zones. They have some of the answers.
Part of the challenge with pedestrian and bicycle accidents involving cars is often lighting, how roads are configured and how much Florida’s West Coast has grown.
Many of our communities are still suburban in nature in terms of land-use, density and road configurations. But we still have rural small town Florida communities sprinkled about our region.
Underserved and lower income communities need to be one of the priorities in improving safety for kids, seniors and others just waiting at a bus stop or crossing a street.
We should take a fresh look at law enforcement, prosecutorial and other judicial system approaches to drivers involved in hit-and-run accidents and fatal pedestrian crashes.
Some of the drivers have histories of DUIs, reckless and aggressive driving.
Some of the accidents, such as the teen killed in Lake Wales, are just tragic accidents.
We urge community leaders to find areas that are dangerous now for students, seniors and some of our most vulnerable and make those areas a bit more safe.
