OUR POSITION: We need to see more leadership, not only out of Tallahassee and Gov. Ron DeSantis, but from local elected officials and community leaders to get people vaccinated against the various mutations of COVID-19.
What more can we tell people to convince them to vaccinate against the COVID-19 virus?
Those who are refusing to get the shot are not just putting themselves in danger, but their families, co-workers and everyone they come in contact with.
We sound like a broken record, but the alarming numbers of Floridians suddenly coming down with the virus is scary. It’s almost as if those who have passed on vaccinations can’t read or don’t watch TV.
If there is no change in people’s refusal to get the vaccine, we very well could be back in the same situation we were in six months ago. Masks, businesses closing and hospitals overwhelmed.
If you think not, you must not be paying attention to the latest numbers.
According to an Orlando Sentinel story, AdventHealth said there were 862 patients just in Central Florida hospitals with coronavirus, that’s nearing the 900 number at the peak of the pandemic in January. And, the Florida Department of Health reported 73,166 new COVID-19 cases last week — a jump of more than 27,000 over the previous week.
Looking to place blame is easy. The delta variant of the virus, which is much easier to catch, is sweeping through the state with abandon. And those who refuse to be vaccinated are easy targets.
In Charlotte County, there were 44 people hospitalized with the virus last week and 43 of those people had not been vaccinated.
Things have gotten so bad that some school districts, like Miami-Dade, were talking about mandating masks — something Gov. Ron DeSantis is dead against.
So what will it take to get people to be vaccinated?
We’d like to see a stronger campaign for vaccinations from Florida’s leadership. Gov. DeSantis did come out, finally, and tell people they should get the shot. Even former President Donald Trump made a statement in favor of vaccinations. But those statements were brief and neither followed up with actions.
What about returning to pop-up vaccination clinics across the state? Maybe even with DeSantis and other political leaders showing up?
And the leadership we’re seeking does not have to start in Tallahassee. While local politicians — Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance the most vocal among them — have been supportive of a vaccine plan, they could roll up their sleeves and make in-person pleas with service clubs, homeowners’ associations and other venues where they might be able to take their message to a crowd.
Athletes would be a popular mouthpiece for pro-vaccinations. Tampa Bay Rays are in the throes of a pennant chase so their presence is out. But they, and the Atlanta Braves, have some minor leaguers in the area. College athletes home for the summer, or those who live in the area, could also lend their voice to the cause. Surely they would be more influential with the younger crowd.
We believe we’re at the point of make or break. We need to kick this virus in the teeth and get past this pandemic once and for all. A return to masks and concerns of earlier this year and 2020 is not acceptable. But neither is the rate of infections that are filling up hospital beds.
